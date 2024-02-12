A new era of football fans has arrived, as MasterCard has launched an innovative NFT-based trivia game for UEFA Champions League enthusiasts. The Web3-powered competition rewards players for their football knowledge and offers the chance to win tickets to the final at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Mastercard’s Web3 Initiative: Reach the Priceless

Mastercard’s entry into the Web3 space comes in the form of a real-time quiz game, part of a new platform called ‘Priceless’. The platform integrates MasterCard’s Web3 assets, providing a unique experience for football fans and digital collectors.

Collect the NFT Digital Pass: Mastercard x UEFA Champions League

Players can collect MasterCard x UEFA Champions League-branded digital passes by answering trivia questions correctly. These passes come in the form of NFTs, giving fans a unique digital collectible to cherish.

Compete and Win: UEFA Champions League Tickets

The NFT trivia competition is open to MasterCard cardholders in select countries during the UEFA tournament. Each quiz begins 30 minutes before each UEFA Champions League round of Tuesday fixtures. The winners of each round are rewarded with UEFA Champions League match tickets, thereby rising up the leaderboard. The person on top of the leaderboard after the semi-finals will win the grand prize of tickets to the final at Wembley Stadium in London.

The ‘Pass to Priceless’ platform marks an exciting development in the world of games and Web3 technology. As Mastercard expands its reach into the digital sphere, fans and collectors alike can look forward to more engaging and innovative experiences.

In other news, the NFT sector is seeing further collaborations between major players. Sotheby’s Metaverse has partnered with Cressus Wallet for an NFT auction, while Bybit Web3 and Unisat have teamed up to launch an integrated inscription marketplace for BRC-20 tokens.

As the world of digital collectibles and Web3 technology continues to evolve, it is clear that the future holds exciting opportunities for fans, collectors, and businesses alike.

