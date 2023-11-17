Mastercard highlights difficulty in achieving widespread adoption of CBDC

Ashok Venkateswaran, Mastercard’s head of blockchain and digital assets for Asia-Pacific, has expressed skepticism about the widespread adoption of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

This comes as countries globally are exploring CBDCs, according to data from the Atlantic Council, only 11 have adopted them, 53 are in advanced planning stages, and 46 are researching the topic as of June.

Mastercard highlights challenges in CBDC adoption

During the Singapore Fintech Festival, Ashok Venkateshwaran expressed reservations about the widespread adoption of CBDCs, citing the lack of adequate justification as a significant hurdle making it “difficult” for widespread adoption.

He emphasized the challenge of CBDC adoption, saying, “The hard part is adoption. So, if you have a CBDC in your wallet, you should have the ability to spend it wherever you want – similar to cash today.”

Despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) referring to CBDCs as a “safe and low-cost alternative” to cash, Venkateswaran argued that consumers are comfortable with traditional forms of money, making that insufficient to justify CBDC adoption. Is.

He also acknowledged the time and effort required to build the infrastructure required for a CBDC, noting collaborative efforts between central banks and private companies like Mastercard.

Venkateshwaran’s opinion on Singapore’s plan to operate CBDC

The central bank of Singapore recently announced plans to launch a wholesale CBDC from 2024. During this trial, the Monetary Authority of Singapore will collaborate with domestic banks to test the use of a wholesale CBDC to facilitate domestic payments.

However, Venkateswaran cited Singapore as an example where the case for a retail CBDC is not attractive due to the city-state’s highly efficient payments system.

“It really depends on what the country needs or what problem they are trying to solve,” he said, stressing the importance of understanding the specific needs of each country. He cautioned against adopting a CBDC merely to replace existing domestic payments networks, suggesting that it makes sense in countries where domestic payments networks are less robust.

Meanwhile, Mastercard recently completed testing of its solution in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s e-HKD pilot program, simulating the use of a retail CBDC. The pilot included 16 companies from the financial, payments and technology sectors.

