Mastercard and Moonpay partner to explore Web3 tools and foster innovation

(Kitco News) – Payments giant Mastercard continues to deepen its partnership with blockchain technology and strikes a new partnership with crypto payments provider Moonpay to explore Web3 tools, foster innovation and strengthen consumer connections. Has announced.

According to Moonpay’s announcement, the partnership will “explore how Web3 tools can enhance experiential marketing – including Mastercard’s renowned sponsorship portfolio – to connect with consumers in new ways.”

Moonpay will work closely with MasterCard to embed the payment provider’s products and solutions into its systems “to drive even greater trust, compliance and efficiency across the industry,” he said.

“We are excited to collaborate with Web3 and Mastercard, a leading enabler of the digital economy, to redefine customer loyalty and engagement,” said Evan Soto-Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of MoonPay. “Joining forces will create new opportunities to showcase blockchain’s ability to establish unique connections and meaningful moments while expanding the overall reach of our industry.”

The collaboration will leverage the expertise provided by MoonPay – a subsidiary of MoonPay that provides Web3 creative agency services, development, strategy and experiential services – to help realize Mastercard’s Web3 ambitions.

“This partnership is designed to drive greater trust, compliance and efficiency within the Web3 ecosystem,” said Keith Grossman, president of enterprise at Moonpay. “Mastercard will leverage MoonPay’s entire Web3 portfolio, from authentication to ETHPass and more, as well as work closely with our agency, OtherLife, for strategy, creative and front-end development work for their experiential initiatives. “

He said MoonPay will “incorporate Mastercard ‘Click to Pay’, Mastercard Send and Mastercard Crypto Credentials into its payments solution.”

Mastercard Send is the firm’s person-to-person platform that allows policyholders and small businesses to receive their claims payments in real-time through their debit cards, “providing a better overall payment experience at a time when claimants need it most,” MasterCard said.

MasterCard Crypto Credentials was launched in April in an effort to establish a set of common standards and infrastructure that will help authenticate trusted interactions between consumers and businesses using blockchain networks.

The firm said, “With MasterCard Crypto Credentials, we can help ensure that people interested in interacting in the Web3 environment are meeting defined standards for the type of activities they wish to pursue ” “The Mastercard Crypto Credential will not only define verification standards and levels, but also provide the enabling technology needed to help bring more use cases to life.”

This new collaboration is the latest cryptocurrency-related endeavor to be announced by Mastercard as the company has been one of the most active multinational financial services providers in the crypto sector in recent years.

Mastercard and MoonPay previously worked together in 2022 on an initiative to allow cardholders to purchase NFTS.

In October 2022, the firm announced the launch of ‘Crypto Secure’, a crypto service desk focused on helping banks identify and prevent fraud occurring on crypto merchant platforms. Later that month, the company launched ‘Crypto Source’, a program that enables financial institutions to begin providing secure crypto trading services to their customers.

In January, MasterCard partnered with layer-two blockchain platform Polygon to launch its Web3-based MasterCard Artist Accelerator Program, designed to “help connect artists around the world with notable mentors and a dynamic fan base.” Designed for users as they learn and create in Web3.” , To celebrate the launch of the platform, the payments provider released its limited edition Mastercard Music Pass non-fungible token (NFT) in April, which the company said is “the key to unlocking” the accelerator platform.

And in June, they announced the launch of the MasterCard Multi-Token Network (MTN), a solution designed to support interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem.

Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President, Digital Assets, said, “Our vision for MTN is to provide a set of foundational capabilities designed to make transactions within digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem secure, scalable and interoperable – ultimately leading to more efficient payments. and enabling commerce applications.” Blockchain Products and Partnerships at MasterCard said at the time of the service launch.

