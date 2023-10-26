Mastercard and Moonpay partner to bring Web3 into the mainstream

Mastercard’s legally compliant crypto credential system will be used by MoonPay to integrate cutting-edge payment technology such as Click to Pay and Mastercard Send.

The payments giant and MoonPay, a cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) payments app, have partnered to explore ways in which Web3 can connect with users and build loyalty among them. The companies made the announcement at the Money20/20 event in Las Vegas, citing CoinDesk,

A tradition with NFTs

This is not MasterCard’s first foray into the NFT sphere. In 2022, the company announced new crypto partners to allow people to use their cards to purchase non-fungible tokens. Raj Dhamodaran, executive vice president at MasterCard, said the company is working with Immutable X, Candy Digital, The Sandbox, Mintable, Spring, and Nifty Gateway to enable NFT commerce.

Web3 remains an attractive prospect

Mastercard and Visa are busy with Web3, working on eliminating Ethereum mainnet gas fees and enabling stablecoin-based payments. Mastercard recently announced a collaboration with Ledger and MetaMask, two non-custodial wallets.

Moonpay’s subsidiary OtherLife, which provides web3 development, creative agency services, and strategy and experiential services, will play a key role in the collaboration.

With the new partnership, Moonpay will be able to ensure that its transactions are secure and compliant thanks to MasterCard’s crypto credential system. Evan Soto-Wright, co-founder and CEO of Moonpay, said:

We are excited to collaborate with Web3 and Mastercard, a leading enabler of the digital economy, to redefine customer loyalty and engagement.

MasterCard expands reach of Engage

The payments giant announced in June this year that it had expanded the reach of its Engage program, which connects card issuers with potential partners to provide appropriate technical expertise and bring crypto credit cards to market faster. The initiative has allowed a growing number of crypto firms to utilize Mastercard’s global network.

Source: www.banklesstimes.com