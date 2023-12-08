Mastercard and Consumers International partner to accelerate equitable global consumer protection and empowerment in the digital economy

The grant from the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth supports new initiatives to advance digital infrastructure that meets the needs of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Northampton, MA / December 8, 2023

Yesterday, at Consumers International’s Global Congress in Nairobi, which is held once every four years to bring together consumer advocates and market leaders, Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth (the Centre) and Consumers International joined forces to improve announced a new partnership to advance a comprehensive global effort aimed at Protection and empowerment for vulnerable consumers in the digital finance sector. The project seeks to establish a new community of stakeholders including digital financial service providers, regulatory bodies, consumer advocates and technology companies to address the growing complexity of the digital finance ecosystem.

Consumer advocates around the world say that only 20% of consumers are involved in discussions about the design of new technologies in their country. This lack of voice means that the risks to vulnerable consumers in digital finance are not effectively addressed or anticipated, and solutions are not effectively designed for the people they are intended for.

The grant from the MasterCard Center, through the MasterCard Impact Fund, will accelerate the research and development of a global framework for consumer protection and empowerment in new and emerging digital infrastructure to ensure the potential of these platforms is realized. The effort focuses on advancing consumer protection frameworks, with a focus on underserved populations, that keep pace with the rapid evolution of the digital finance landscape.

The initiative will focus on a dozen target countries identified based on representative digital finance ecosystems and consumer advocacy presence, collaborating with local stakeholders to identify and amplify the voices, needs and well-being of vulnerable consumers. The outputs will prioritize authentic digital experiences that transcend accessibility to ensure quality service.

“Consumer protection frameworks and systems have not kept pace with these increasing levels of complexity. They no longer serve to effectively inform, protect and empower consumers. As a result, consumers are at increased risk such as fraud and scams. are subject to substantial increases, which then undermine consumer confidence and hinder progress. This is particularly the case for low-income consumers, women, and other consumers with systemic vulnerabilities.” Helena Lurant, Director General of Consumers International. “Working in partnership with Mastercard, we can unlock unique perspectives and unite a global community behind consumer financial health and wellness at the core of consumer protection.”

Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Mastercard Centre, said, “Technology is best used when it works for us – not against us. As the digital finance ecosystem evolves, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders to ensure that It turns out that everyone benefits from the advance.” For inclusive development. “Our partnership with Consumers International will ensure that new plans and solutions are not only created for the people they serve.”

Consumers International aims to establish a fair and safe global marketplace by advocating for consumer rights and promoting access to digital financial services that are inclusive, secure, data protected and private, and sustainable. Over the past three years, Consumer International’s Fair Digital Finance Accelerator has built a network of 65 consumer associations in low- and middle-income countries, reaching 1.2 million people through regulatory and financial service provider engagement. The organization has played an influential role in successfully driving regulation, developing business practices, and transparency and accountability within the digital finance sector. Mastercard joins Consumer International’s network of governments, academics, civil society, foundations and businesses as part of its unique multi-stakeholder impact approach to achieving a fair, secure and sustainable marketplace for all people.

Philanthropic funding provided by the Mastercard Impact Fund is part of Mastercard’s ongoing commitment to advance equity and economic opportunity for disadvantaged communities and help expand access and use of digital financial services.

