Master training for PM Vishwakarma scheme started in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India]November 17 (ANI): In a step towards the implementation of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has started training of master trainers and assessors at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in Guwahati.

The first such training program was launched in Delhi-NCR earlier this month.

Show full article

This residential training program in Guwahati will conclude on November 19, 2023 and will train 65 master trainers from six different states including Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura and Odisha.

This batch of master trainers will cater to the professions like Barber (Barber), Tailor (Darji), Mason (Mason), Carpenter (Suthar/Badhaai), Fish-net maker, Basket-maker/Coir weaver/Broom maker, Hammersmith. and tool-kit makers and blacksmiths (blacksmiths).

The Master Trainers Training Program aims to equip these Master Trainers with modern technology skills and entrepreneurial knowledge. Participants will receive training on entrepreneurial competencies, business plan preparation, government support ecosystem, financial literacy, digital and social media marketing, branding and marketing.

Additionally, master trainers will be provided training on the use and application of modern tool kits to enhance their skills and adapt them to contemporary practices.

Emphasizing on the important components of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Atul Tiwari, Secretary, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “The North Eastern and Eastern regions are the hub of creativity and expression which is reflected in the products made by traditional artisans.” and artisans of the region. Be it wood work or bamboo crafts, construction of traditional or modern houses or tailoring of culture perpetuating garments, ‘Vishwakarma’ has been instrumental in preserving the rich diversity of crafts and culture in the respective states. PM Vishwakarma Yojana will empower the beneficiaries with credit assistance as well as knowledge of modern tools, branding, marketing, digital and financial literacy skills, enhancing their productivity and enabling them to market their products more efficiently and effectively.

B Kalyan Chakraborty, Principal Secretary, Labor Welfare, Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Assam, highlighted the potential of skills in the Indian context while taking advantage of the country’s demographic dividend.

“With the increasing demand for skilled manpower in developed countries, traditional artisans and craftsmen with knowledge of modern tools and machinery have the opportunity to become part of the global workforce,” he said.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana provides recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill upgradation through skill verification, basic skills, advanced skills training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentive up to Rs 15,000, credit assistance up to Rs 3,00,000 and access to digital transactions. Ensures incentives for. ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana on his birthday this year with an aim to benefit traditional artisans and craftsmen.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be included under PM Vishwakarma. These include carpenters; boat builder; Armored; Blacksmith; Hammer and tool kit manufacturer; locksmith; Goldsmith; Potter; Sculptor, stone breaker; Mochi (shoe artisan/shoe artisan); Mason (mason); Basket/mat/broom makers/coir weavers; Doll and toy makers (traditional); Barber; garland maker; Washerman; Tailor; And fishing net manufacturer. (ANI)

This report is automatically generated from the ANI news service. ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

Source: theprint.in