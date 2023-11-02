company logo

An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or drug substance is any substance or mixture of substances intended to be used in the manufacture of a medicinal product, intended to confer pharmacological activity, or to have any other direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation . Treatment, or prevention of disease, or affecting the structure and function of the body.

This course is designed to provide attendees with a basic understanding of the best practices and regulatory environment applicable to active pharmaceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry. This will cover key terminology, EU and USA regulatory frameworks, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements including control and validation, and consideration of Good Distribution Practice (GDP) and how to manage your supply chain. Practical exercises will form part of the curriculum to aid the learning process.

This is an essential and valuable introduction to building APIs.

benefits of attending

Get a comprehensive overview of the API regulatory framework

Increase your understanding of key terms used in API creation

Identify how good manufacturing practices (GMP) apply to API synthesis

Understand the different approaches between small-molecule and large-molecule processing

Learn how to manage risk associated with your supply chain

Certification:

Who should be present:

New entrants for those working in GxP environments

Quality Management Manufacturing Specialist

Regulatory Compliance Specialist

pharmaceutical technical professional

Pharmaceutical professionals looking to enhance their continuing professional development (CPD)

Agenda:

This course runs from 09:30-17:00

The Understanding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) course will cover:

day 1

Introduction to API

Methods and Equipment – Part 1

Methods and Equipment – Part 2

organic

fermentation

harvesters

Exercise: Inaccuracies

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)

GMP Requirements (continued)

pharmaceutical quality system

Recognition and Qualification

outsourcing

Exercise: specialist or generalist

Supply Chain Considerations

second day

Introduction and Recap of Day 1

Registration aspects of production and control

laboratory control

process validation

cleaning verification

cleaning strategy

key requirements

remains

Exercise: Objective

API Control Packaging Materials

what to consider

data requirements

Extraction, interaction, migration and exploitation

toxicology

Exercise: Environmental Factors

Closing and Quiz

