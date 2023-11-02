Master the essentials of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) regulations with this comprehensive training course (November 20-21, 2023).
An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or drug substance is any substance or mixture of substances intended to be used in the manufacture of a medicinal product, intended to confer pharmacological activity, or to have any other direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation . Treatment, or prevention of disease, or affecting the structure and function of the body.
This course is designed to provide attendees with a basic understanding of the best practices and regulatory environment applicable to active pharmaceutical ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry. This will cover key terminology, EU and USA regulatory frameworks, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements including control and validation, and consideration of Good Distribution Practice (GDP) and how to manage your supply chain. Practical exercises will form part of the curriculum to aid the learning process.
benefits of attending
-
Get a comprehensive overview of the API regulatory framework
-
Increase your understanding of key terms used in API creation
-
Identify how good manufacturing practices (GMP) apply to API synthesis
-
Understand the different approaches between small-molecule and large-molecule processing
-
Learn how to manage risk associated with your supply chain
Certification:
Who should be present:
-
New entrants for those working in GxP environments
-
Quality Management Manufacturing Specialist
-
Regulatory Compliance Specialist
-
pharmaceutical technical professional
-
Pharmaceutical professionals looking to enhance their continuing professional development (CPD)
Agenda:
This course runs from 09:30-17:00
The Understanding Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) course will cover:
day 1
Introduction to API
Methods and Equipment – Part 1
Methods and Equipment – Part 2
-
organic
-
fermentation
-
harvesters
-
Exercise: Inaccuracies
Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)
GMP Requirements (continued)
-
pharmaceutical quality system
-
Recognition and Qualification
-
outsourcing
-
Exercise: specialist or generalist
Supply Chain Considerations
second day
Introduction and Recap of Day 1
Registration aspects of production and control
laboratory control
process validation
cleaning verification
-
cleaning strategy
-
key requirements
-
remains
-
Exercise: Objective
API Control Packaging Materials
-
what to consider
-
data requirements
-
Extraction, interaction, migration and exploitation
-
toxicology
-
Exercise: Environmental Factors
Closing and Quiz
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rbqtf
