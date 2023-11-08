Master Simple Skills If You Want the Life of Your Dreams

Not long ago, I met a woman who was recently retired and was trying to find a new direction in life. She had money – she had already become a millionaire after selling her company. But she wanted more.

Looking ahead, she felt apathetic, bored, and emotionally numb. For so many years his focus was only on income. now what?

After crossing her own “financial finish line,” as millions of us want to do — instead of booking a five-star spa vacation — she reached a dead end. Her expected magical feeling of fulfillment and completion was missing and it left her feeling frustrated and lost.

Is it possible that getting there is more fun than any end result? This is what happens when you don’t lose sight of who you are during your journey.

Many small compromises made on the way to success destroyed his sense of self. Like many others, she too got trapped in the illusion of “I will be happy…” and then started feeling hollow when it came to “when”.

Now that her main “dream” has been fulfilled, how can she create her dream life?

It is possible to live out our authentic dreams, be highly successful in business, and feel truly happy along the way.

One way to do this is to put your authentic self at the center of every choice you make. The good news is that it’s possible to start your career (or life) early or, like the woman I talked about at the beginning, as soon as you realize you’re not where you want to be in life. Are.

How to keep the ‘true you’ at the center of your life?

1. Turn goals into change, not destinations.

Parenting children is extremely stressful and can provide meaning to our lives but not always “happiness.” Similarly, retirees and “empty nesters” find themselves lost or depressed when alone without any specific goal, purpose, or direction.

However, relief comes when we let go of any notion of a final finish line and allow ourselves to enjoy the never-ending leap from one life chapter to the next.

2. Let each moment really matter.

Einstein theorized the “continuum” of time because, as far as we know, there are no vanishing points in space or moments in time. This means that each moment is as relevant (and potentially perfect) in itself as any other. Highly successful people use this awareness to enjoy all their moments (big and small) and squeeze sweet “feel-good juice” out of every experience and interaction.

3. Celebrate every step.

Changes happen (endlessly)! It is important to learn to appreciate each infant stage and stage of development while acknowledging the relevant development at each stage in order to gain wisdom and enjoy life. Enjoying (and welcoming) ongoing change helps you feel stable when life takes inevitable, unexpected turns. Flexibility supports longevity in any relationship or enterprise.

4. Choose “authentic” instead of “busy.”

Having an overbooked schedule is not more meaningful or important, nor is it a standard of success.

Conscious living is an active part of everything you do, whether you’re a mom, CEO, or nonprofit volunteer. Use your abilities to gain from life and share your time, skills and knowledge. Staying “busy” keeps your wheels spinning, but having a powerful, positive presence helps get you somewhere.

5. Remember and rediscover your true self.

Through many stages of life, our identity, style, and temperament change to adapt to stress. We get into trouble when we change our voices – the inner voice that directs us and the outer voice that speaks for what we believe – and our sense of self to compromise and conform.

Although this appears to be an honorable self-sacrifice to maintain peace in the family or at one’s workplace, it leads to resentment, regret, and even illness. And after some time, you lose your authentic self, which only you can reclaim.

Most of us feel “lost” from time to time, in tunnel vision of daily details or in hyper-focus on a specific goal or outcome. Learning to celebrate and balance your work, home, health, and family while developing time for daily recreation supports a smoother transition into the goal-oriented chapters of life.

Allow yourself to leap fearlessly into whatever feels good in each moment, without knowing what the future holds…that’s what our entire Earth is about!

There’s a thrill in ending up with nothing or in having “everything” at one point. I love knowing that no matter what, I always have new possibilities to eagerly anticipate in the endless game of life.

Kathleen Miller is an intuitive energy practitioner and intuitive lifestyle expert who works with clients internationally and also creates and leads world-class body-mind wellness retreats for top Condé Nast resorts.

