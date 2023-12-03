Master of the Metaverse…and Beyond Grand Strand Magazine – Cryptosaurus

Entrepreneur Jennifer Hottai has jumped into the 3D race since moving to Myrtle Beach from California. In that time, he’s founded an advertising agency and two startups in the metaverse space, and led the broader tech community here on the East Coast.

At our recent Google Meet, you couldn’t stop her passion for team building, creativity, and empowering others being transmitted through the computer screen as she walked me through the visual deck she created. Is.

“I think [Myrtle Beach] It has the most potential for growth because it is largely a blank slate when it comes to technology,” Hotai says. “It’s largely a technology desert, and so I think having a company like mine and then creating a community for like-minded people who want to see how to build something from nothing in technology, this space Maximum benefits can be availed.” What’s more attractive is that I need to compete in an area that has more technology and has already fully embraced technology.”

Her passion for art and films dates back to when she was 13 years old. After attending California State University, Long Beach, Hotai used his 20 years of experience in graphic design software to land several jobs in the indie film, animated series, and video game industries.

Fast forward to 2015, when he created MintPrint LLC, an advertising agency based on a “bootstrap budget” and his experience working on arts and entertainment projects. Hotai also started an internship program at MintPrint to help students and recent graduates who need experience in the field.

In 2021, he stepped into the metaverse for the first time as the founder and CEO of Plover Animation. To translate, the metaverse can be any 3D virtual space powered by various technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), or the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain. People interact with each other.

“I first became interested in Web 3 and Metaverse technologies when I was creating the Plover animation a few years ago, and I started engaging with the community about various aspects of Web 3, such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs and the uses of I learned about AR,” Hotai says. “I was really interested because it was a nice change or pivot from my background of using creative skills to design for games and movies. And This leaves a lot of room for services that creators can provide, like building worlds or creating assets that can be used for different projects within different Web 3 layers. I saw this as an opportunity. saw.”

It was at this critical point that Hotai began laying the groundwork to build his own network in Myrtle Beach, speaking and attending Web3 conferences and educating others about the potential of this industry to reach $100 trillion. Did. Did. Plover Animation currently consists of a core animation team of over 20 artists, writers and producers.

“I wanted to make it common knowledge for the Myrtle Beach area because there was no curriculum about it,” she says. “It was around this time at the beginning of last year that we started contacting CCU [Coastal Carolina University] and hgtc [Horry Georgetown Technical College] And said, ‘Hey, you guys need a course and we can help you with that.’ There was no monetary exchange, it was just given due to some progress of our community and the need to increase our population.

Hotai met the co-founder of his latest startup, Causeverse, at a tech conference in February 2023. Tim Morris saw his presentation on using metaverse technologies for the greater good and he saw the potential.

“We decided to join forces because they also have some technical background and are working on various technical projects and want to do well with technology,” Hotai says. “So we formed the company in April and officially launched in summer 2023.”

Causeverse is, essentially, committed to helping cause-based organizations, or nonprofits, transition to the Web 3 era through 30 different web locations to increase their positive impact on the world. Hotai says nonprofits are the most neglected sector in technology globally, so moving from the “flatweb” era to the era of 3D connections is important for religion, education, politics, government and other sectors. As a 3D web host, Causeverse provides web spaces or virtual rooms for people to experience increased interaction and engagement with others in the same group.

“You basically open your browser, log in with your name, and you choose an avatar,” Hotai says. “You can go in and explore. And you don’t have to go in alone. You could go with a whole group of other people because it wasn’t meant to be just a solo experience. You build communities out of it. You can meet your entire church group, you can meet your entire organization, your company’s new clients in these places, and you can even video chat. So a lot of the things we do are quite unique to the metaverse industry – the term immersive tech is a more accurate term because people confuse the terminology.

“The metaverse is more specific to meta or Facebook,” she adds. “With our web space, you don’t need to use a heavy headset for it, so it stops marginalizing people who don’t have the money to get it. All you need is a phone, computer, laptop or tablet. …What we’re doing is very disruptive and very unique in this industry.

Causeverse launched so quickly, but Hotai is already seeing an increase in transactions and donations through its interactive virtual space for clients like Hope for Haiti. There are other organizations in the pipeline, but she could not mention them at the time.

In addition to her impressive workload, Hotai is also the co-founder of the Grand Strand Web 3 Guild, which hosts events promoting education on this advanced technology in the Myrtle Beach area, and, as a victim of domestic violence, she These include the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). Hotai was also included twice in the book Women of the Future, a list of the top 100 women leaders in the web space.

“Like many startups, we would like [CauseVerse] To eventually go public,” says Hotai. “We want to be able to move more people and see mass adoption of our web space. We would like to be able to partner with larger e-commerce credit card processing companies to establish it as a household name. … We are open to all age groups, from twenty year olds to people of retirement age. So far, I think we have something that is designed to be simple enough to use, that everyone has access to, and that can be used to empower your nonprofit organization with very little knowledge in technology. can be done. Are able to use.

For more information on Causeverse or to test the demo, visit Causeverse.io. For more information about Plover Animation, visit Ploveranimation.com.

