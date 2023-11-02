MassRobotics is launching an accelerator. techcrunch

Located amid rows of warehouses on the South Boston waterfront, MassRobotics serves as both an incubator and import hub for the city’s vibrant robotics community. Soon, it will add accelerators to that list. This morning the nonprofit announced the upcoming arrival of its simply named MassRobotics Accelerator.

Applications are now open for the 13-week program, which focuses on early-stage robotics startups – particularly those working in hardware, components and applications. Companies accepted into the incubator will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding. The funding comes through MasTech, an organization developed to promote technology in the state.

Ten companies will participate in the round. MassRobotics says it will not get equity stake in the companies. “We think this is the first equity-free robotics accelerator in the US,” Marita McGinn, director of the accelerator, tells TechCrunch.

Teams will have access to MassRobotics’ facilities, including equipment such as CNC machines, laser and waterjet cutters, and 3D printers for hardware prototyping. The site also includes Industrial Automation and Human Robot Interaction (HRI) laboratories and various robotic hardware platforms. Human advisors will also be available for both technical and business aspects.

The application process will be “soft launched” on October 16. It will close at the end of November. The four-month program will begin Feb. 5 and culminate in a May 2 demo day held as part of Boston’s Robotics Summit & Expo.

McGinn says there is a “strong preference” for companies already based in Massachusetts, but the program does not have any kind of quota to that effect.

“We’re really looking for the most interesting companies,” she says. “One of the things we really worked on with MassTech is how to attract companies to come to Massachusetts. Ultimately, I think it will be a good collection of Mass.-based companies and maybe companies from other parts of the country or international companies. Companies that are out of state are required to make some type of commitment to Massachusetts after one year of the accelerator.

McGinn says diversity – which is often lacking in the industry – will also be a focal point for the applications. “We will absolutely make sure it looks and feels diverse from every perspective.”

Source: techcrunch.com