Massive Ripple (XRP) price prediction: Analyst gives 2025 target

TL;DR

XRP Price Growth Prediction: Analysts predict Ripple’s XRP to rise significantly, targeting $6-$7 in the near term and up to $27 by mid-2025, an increase of approximately 4,500%.

Short-term expectations for XRP include reaching around $1.30 in 2024 and rising to $0.70 by the end of this year, supported by its regulatory clarity. Growth Drivers: The next bullish cycle is expected to be beneficial for XRP, fueled by Ripple’s successes against the SEC, cooperation with central banks, and re-listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ripple (XRP) set for a 4,400% price surge?

Despite the recent correction in the cryptocurrency market and the slight decline in the price of XRP, some analysts still believe that the Ripple coin is on the verge of rising to invisible levels. An example is X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO, who set out the next possible targets for the token.

According to him, XRP could move towards $6-$7, assuming it surpasses the “critical milestones” of $3 and $5.80. The analyst went ahead, suppose The token will reach $27 (based on its past performance during the 2017 rally):

“Reviving echoes of the 2017 surge, a target of $27 seems like a laudable target.”

EGRAG CRYPTO believes that a price increase of approximately 4,500% could occur in mid-2025. Furthermore, he believes that XRP could rise to around $1.30 in 2024, rising to $0.70 before the end of the year.

“The XRP army will remain stable in the impending bullish phase, prepare for increased liquidity in XRP as its regulatory clarity positions it as the safest investment option,” the analyst concluded.

The next bull cycle could be ‘special’ for XRP

Another person who believes that Ripple’s token is poised for an impressive rally in the near future is X user Kieran. According to him, the next potential bull run could be “special” for XRP for several reasons.

Some of them include Ripple’s string of victories in its legal battle against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company’s negotiations with several central banks around the world, and the re-listing of XRP on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

“In the first bull market of 2016-2017, XRP saw gains like you couldn’t imagine, rising from under $0.01 to over $3.50. With everything that has been happening with XRP and Ripple recently, are we ready for another attempt by the OG of enterprise blockchain utility,” Kieran concluded.

source: cryptopotato.com