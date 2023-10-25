Massive Ethereum whale transfer threatens to end ETH rally, here’s why

In a recent development, Ethereum’s latest resurgence (up 12% over the past seven days) could be threatened by the actions of Ethereum whales which could potentially end the token’s rally and lead to its decline. .

Ethereum whale moves 30,710 ETH

In a post shared on the , he had just transferred 30,710. ETH (from withdrawn funds) back to Binance.

The account further mentions that the average ETH price at which this whale deposited these tokens is approximately $1,667, which immediately shows that the whale is currently in profit and realized some of his profits by selling the transferred tokens on Binance. Can do.

However, the crypto community will be more concerned about how a potential selloff could negatively impact the market. This will increase selling pressure on the asset, which could lead to a decline, especially if there is no matching buying pressure.

Some may be more inclined to believe that this amount of ETH does not matter in the grand scheme of things, given that it was recently reported that one third of Ethereum’s circulating supply of ‘billionaire’ tokens Portion control. This category of individuals are those who hold 1 million ETH and above.

It’s also notable that on-chain data shows that Ethereum whales have, since transferring 30,710 ETH, moved the tokens to another Binance wallet, spreading the ETH across different wallets.

Another busy ETH whale

In a post shared on its In the process, they made an estimated profit of $1.28 million, as these SETH were said to have been purchased on October 13 at an average price of $1,550.

The move may not be a surprise to some as the investment fund, which has close ties to DEX aggregator 1inch, has been actively trading Ethereum since the beginning of the year. During that period, it bought a total of 17,000 ETH and then made some profit by selling 11,000 ETH at $1,906 for $21 million, making a profit of about $3.7 million in the process.

These whale activities may have an impact on the price of Ethereum as at the time of writing, the token is trading at around $1,770, which is down more than 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

ETH price surged. Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Nairametrics, charts from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com