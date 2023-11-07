'Massive disaster'-BlackRock and US government could be about to 'kill' Bitcoin amid massive Ethereum, XRP and crypto price rally

Bitcoin BTC has been bullish in recent months as the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock BLK, appears to be leading the Wall Street bull run (though some attribute that to the Federal Reserve’s shock).

The price of Bitcoin rose above $35,000 per Bitcoin last month for the first time since the start of 2022, sending the price of Ethereum and XRP soaring along with the broader crypto market on fears of a potential Bitcoin “rug pull.” .

Now, renowned Bitcoin and crypto trader Arthur Hayes has warned that Bitcoin and crypto could be headed towards a “massive disaster”, with BlackRock and the US government warning that Bitcoin could be “killed”.

US President Joe Biden is not a fan of Bitcoin and crypto, suggesting some asset managers like… [+] BlackRock are “agents of the state” and are not good for Bitcoin.

“If Blackrock [bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF)] gets too big, it could really kill Bitcoin because it’s a bunch of immovable Bitcoins that are just sitting there,” Hayes, who co-founded crypto derivatives pioneer Bitmex, told. blockworks,

In June, BlackRock started racing Wall Street to bring a long-awaited US Bitcoin spot ETF to market following Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejections.

Hopes that Bitcoin spot ETFs could soon surge in the US over the summer were further boosted by crypto asset manager Grayscale scoring a key legal victory in its bid to convert its flagship Bitcoin Trust entirely into a Bitcoin spot ETF Is.

Grayscale, owned by the giant digital currency group Empire, is the largest known owner of Bitcoin, with about 650,000 Bitcoins — four times as many as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy MSTR, the software company that has been buying Bitcoin in huge amounts since 2020.

The SEC has said it is still considering whether to approve a flurry of Bitcoin spot ETF applications, though the market is betting it could become available to traders and Wall Street in the next few months.

The price of Bitcoin has surged this year due to expectations from BlackRock and Wall Street… [+] The crypto market is about to pile up, giving a boost to Ethereum, XRP and other major cryptocurrencies.

“We say [BlackRock chief executive] larry fink and his [traditional finance] “As people come in and accumulate a larger percentage of freely traded bitcoins in circulation,” Hayes said, arguing that Bitcoin spot ETFs require institutions to buy large amounts of bitcoins, allowing them to Bitcoin’s consensus mechanics can take control.

“BlackRock is the largest shareholder in some of the largest stocks [bitcoin] Mining operations,” Hayes said, warning the same Wall Street giants who want to create a Bitcoin spot ETF could also launch a Bitcoin mining ETF.

“Are we, you know, increasing sugar intake today just to create a massive disaster in the future? I don’t know.”

According to Hayes, Wall Street asset managers like BlackRock are “agents of the state” who think “they act on what the state tells them to do” – leading to fears that the US is waging a secret war on Bitcoin and crypto. What has been known as Operation Choke Point 2.0.

This year, the traditional financial services sector has pulled out of the crypto industry and market, following a flurry of bank failures earlier this year linked to their crypto services that sparked fears the banking crisis was partly caused by the US government. And was directed by the regulators.

The original 2013 Operation Choke Point was a US Department of Justice initiative to discourage banks from working with firearms dealers, payday lenders, and other companies that were believed to be at high risk of fraud and money laundering. .

In September, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao issued an “explicit” warning of Operation Chokepoint 2.0.

