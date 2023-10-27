Massimo may see potential royalty gain from ITC's exclusion order on Apple Watch: Analyst

needham Analyst Mike Matson reiterates buy rating Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) with a price target of $136.

On Thursday, the ITC upheld the judge’s January ruling in an exclusion order, which found Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) guilty of infringing Masimo’s patent rights. These rights relate to light-based technology used in blood-oxygen-level monitoring.

This exclusion is scheduled to take effect after a 60-day presidential review period.

The analyst says that if MASI is ultimately successful, Apple may be forced to pay royalties.

Matson estimates royalties could be $1-$2 per Apple Watch based on annual sales of 50 million Apple Watch units, which could translate to $50 million-$100 million in annual revenue or $0.65-$1.30 EPS.

However, the analyst expects Apple to appeal the ITC’s decision to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

And if an appeal is filed, the exclusion order will likely be put on hold during the appeal process, Mattson says.

As a result, according to the analyst, it could take a long time for Massimo to collect royalties if Apple appeals.

However, Masimo’s Sound United acquisition gives it stronger consumer brands and a distribution channel for its nascent consumer health business, which also includes its W1 smartwatch, the analyst notes.

According to Matson, new product launches, market share gains and new businesses such as hospital automation should drive continued strong growth in Masimo’s medical business.

Overall, the analyst forecasts high-single-digit (or better) revenue growth with product mix, cost reduction efforts and accretion from the sound United deal to drive mid-teens (or better) earnings growth.

Price Action: MASI shares are trading 3.88% higher at $83.99 at last check on Friday.

