MassHousing DOT to finance Mattapan development

MassHousing on Monday announced $44.6 million in financing for six new home ownership development projects across the state, including two in Dorchester and one in Mattapan. Local projects are 120-122 Hancock St. in Dorchester, 270 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester, and The Preserve at Olmsted Green in Mattapan, a large project on the site of a former state hospital property.

Funding through the agency’s Commonwealth Builder Program is aimed at the production of homes limited to moderate-income, first-time homebuyers in communities of color with incomes between 70 percent and 120 percent of their area median income (AMI). To help by giving subsidy. ,

Since its launch in 2021, MassHousing has committed a total of $68.7 million to 14 Commonwealth Builder projects in Massachusetts.

Nationwide, about 46 percent of homes that are owned by people of color are occupied by people of color, according to MassHousing, compared to just 34 percent in Massachusetts.

The project at 120-122 Hancock St. will receive $2.35 million in financing from Urbanica to transform 2 vacant lots into 15 homeownership units into a 4-story building. It will have 3 one-bedroom homes and 12 two-bedroom homes. Three homes will be handicapped accessible. All homes will be affordable and sold to first-time home buyers. The Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) is also providing $2.25 million in financing for the project and Leader Bank is providing $3.9 million in construction financing.

The project at 270 Talbot Avenue will receive $4.7 million in financing through MassHousing to assist TLE Development in redeveloping the two parcels, demolishing the former car repair garage and landscaping the storage space. A 4-storey building will be built on the site with 18 affordable home ownership units for middle-income home buyers.

In Mattapan, 8 Preserve at Olmsted Green will receive $7.7 in MassHousing financing to assist the New Boston Fund and Lena Park CDC in a project that will result in 80 new units of housing for people of various incomes.

Other financing sources include $5.1 million from Boston’s MOH, $21 million in construction financing from Eastern Bank, $6 million in financing from BlueHub Capital, $1.8 million in developer equity, and $750,000 from Boston’s Neighborhood Housing Trust Fund.

The project represents the final phase of the redevelopment of the former State Hospital property in Mattapan that began in 2006.

