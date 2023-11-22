Massachusetts lottery player wins $25,000 for life on Thursday

A Massachusetts woman won $25,000 a year for the rest of her life after buying a Quick Pick ticket. She had intended to buy a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket on Thursday, but there are no drawings on Thursdays, so she opted for Quick Pick instead.

Keisha James of Hyannis is the lucky winner of a $25,000 a year prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game. She purchased the winning ticket from the Stop & Shop at 425 Attucks Lane in Hyannis. The store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus.

On October 19, James matched the first five numbers on her ticket to the numbers selected in the drawing.

James told the Massachusetts Lottery that she went to the store to buy a Powerball ticket, but when she realized there was no drawing that night, she decided to buy a Quick Pick Lucky for Life ticket instead.

James claimed his prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on November 15. Without hesitation, she opted for the annuity plan and will receive annual payments of $25,000 (before taxes) for the rest of her life.

She mentioned in the lottery that receiving the money after completing the school program was an excellent graduation gift and that she plans to use some of it for travel.

What is Lucky for Life game?

Many states have their own versions of the Lucky for Life game. However, in Massachusetts, the top prize is $1,000 per day for life. There is no winner yet for the top prize.

James is the state’s first winner of the second prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of one’s life.

What are the chances of winning?

The odds of winning the top prize of $1,000/day are 1 in 30,821,472, while the odds of winning the second prize of $25,000/year are 1 in 1,813,027.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these US states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

Source: www.usatoday.com