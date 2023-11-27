November 27, 2023
Mass layoffs reportedly hit Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse


According to a new report, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is planning to shut down its Nuverse Gaming brand and move away from the mainstream video game industry. reuters, Four unnamed sources told the publication on Monday that the decision is likely to impact hundreds of employees, some of whom were only informed of the company’s restructuring efforts over the weekend.

“We regularly review our businesses and make adjustments to focus on long-term strategic growth areas. “Following a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming business,” a ByteDance spokesperson explained. reuters, Nuverse, a subsidiary founded by ByteDance in 2019, focused on standalone mobile and web games, including popular publishing. marvel snap, The decision is not expected to impact the company’s other gaming interests, such as the Ohio gaming brand for Douyin (the equivalent of TikTok in China) or casual games running on TikTok.

ByteDance reportedly has no plans to return to the global video game market

However, no further details have been revealed to the public reuters The sources said ByteDance has no current plans to return to the global video game market. ByteDance reportedly wants to get rid of gaming titles already launched under Nuverse, such as marvel snap And Crystal of Atlan, And on Monday informed employees that they must stop working on unreleased games until December. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The verge.

This comes just weeks after Pico, the VR hardware company acquired by ByteDance in 2021, let go of “a few hundred” employees as the brand undergoes a restructuring to better focus on “hardware and core technologies.” TikTok’s parent company has invested heavily in the gaming industry over the past few years to compete with giants like Tencent that dominate the Chinese mobile gaming sector. It’s unclear whether Nuverse will cease to exist entirely, as ByteDance claims it is “restructuring” its gaming business, though it’s apparently no longer a threat to Tencent’s crown.

