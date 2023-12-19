Masonite and PGT Innovations: Closing the Door on a Big and Expensive Deal

chalcolier

Recently in early November, I concluded that I was slowly opening the door to Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: Door,, The company was facing a tough year in 2023 amid the impact of higher interest rates on the housing market, with the company resorting to price hikes and M&A efforts to boost sales and earnings (at the expense of additional debt). .

This sequential organic and inorganic growth profile has now been completely reversed, as Masonite has announced not only a very big deal but also an expensive deal, raising real questions here.

walk through walls

Masonite is a nearly $3 billion business, having manufactured and sold more than 30 million doors in 2022, with 10,000 employees working in pure-play and vertically integrated operations. The integration of activities allows the business to post EBITDA margins in the mid-teens.

The business focuses mostly on North American operations, with risk divided fairly evenly between new construction, renovation and remodeling, as the company also has small European and architectural activities.

Perhaps viewed as a commodity, the role of doors is becoming more important for security, energy efficiency reasons and smart home applications, among others. While wood still accounts for half of sales, other materials such as composites, steel, glass and other materials are also frequently used.

For the year 2022, the company reports a solid 11% growth in revenue to $2.89 billion. GAAP earnings of $214 million came in at $9.41 per share, making the $80 stock look cheap in early November, but there were some caveats. The first was that net debt would increase to more than $1 billion (pro forma, by the end of 2022) for a nearly 2x leverage ratio.

Additionally, higher interest rates were the driver behind the decline from highs of $130 to $80 mark in 2021 as earnings were expected to come under pressure. The impact of higher interest rates was clearly seen in the 2023 guidance. Full year sales were seen between flat and minus 5%, with organic sales seeing a decline of 7-12%. Based on the $430 million EBITDA number, earnings power was expected to fall to $7.75 per share. This came after a cocktail of higher interest rates hit demand, while inflationary pressures hurt margins.

Despite the difficult year, Masonite announced another deal this fall, including a $285 million deal for Fleetwood Aluminum Products, a premium maker of innovative glass products. The business was valued at a premium, although it also posted high margins, with pro forma net debt of $1.1 billion translating into a 2.5x leverage ratio.

At 10x earnings, valuation multiples seemed reasonable, as leverage had increased slightly following the dealmaking spree, as some more prudence with leverage would be welcome.

a rally reverses

Just as I concluded looking for a dip into the $70s in November, shares started a big rally from the $80 mark to a high of $104 per share in recent trading days. This was partly driven by resilient third quarter results, as released in early November.

Revenue fell 4% to $702 million, but margin pressure eased. Pro forma net debt fell by just over a billion as the equity value of the 22 million shares traded for an enterprise valuation of $2.8 billion.

This was equivalent to approximately 1x sales, EBITDA margin was approximately 15%, and after-tax margin was seen at 6%.

a huge deal

That all changed overnight, as Masonite struck a big deal with an announced $3.0 billion purchase PGT Innovations, Inc. ,NYSE:PGTI,, The designer and manufacturer of patio door and premium window solutions will join forces with Masonite to create the undisputed leader in the field.

Investors in PGT will receive $41 for their shares, which is a 24% premium compared to recent trading action. PGT investors are to receive $33.50 per share in cash and $7.50 per share of Masonite shares, giving PGT investors a combined 16% equity stake in the new business.

PGT generates sales of approximately $1.5 billion on a trailing basis, valued at 2x sales (while the own business is valued at approximately 1x sales). This can be explained by PGT Innovation’s strong growth and better EBITDA margin of 18% (about 3% more than Masonite), but it is still a big premium. If we adjust for this, PGT is valued at 11x EBITDA, while Masonite trades at around 7x EBITDA in the low $80s.

This comes at a high multiple premium (relative to Masonite) as the company justifies the deal by pointing to $100 million in anticipated annual synergy. In addition to these uncertain and ambitious synergies (equivalent to approximately 7% of PGT’s sales!), investors also have to deal with a pro forma leverage ratio of 4.1x EBITDA.

Shares fell from approximately $17 to $85 per share on the deal’s announcement, as the value of the 22 million shares (including newly issued shares) outstanding upon the deal’s announcement was reduced by approximately half a billion dollars. Frankly, I’m not surprised given the premium proposed, the ambitious synergy target, but other than that, the profit raised.

now what? uncertainty remains

Pro forma EBITDA at closing is seen at $700 million, which will increase to $800 million over time. It’s all about good news. Subtracting the estimated $125 million in depreciation charges and $35 million in stock-based compensation expenses, I adjusted EBIT to $540 million.

With a pro forma net debt load of approximately $3.5 billion and interest costs of approximately $175 million (at 5% rates), net earnings after a 25% tax rate could be $275 million, for earnings close to $10 per share. Is. Shares to be issued). Note that these are just back of the envelope calculations, not supported by quantitative comments by management, although management has indicated that accretion is expected.

This suggests very modest income growth, while a large debt burden creates a lot of uncertainty. That being said, the $100 million synergy target could boost earnings by about $3 per share over time. This sounds comfortable (if achieved), as the company claims that few financial resources are required to integrate the two businesses.

Not that there’s any wildcard in all this, as rival firm Miter Brands (backed by the Koch family) is also making an offer for PGT, raising the possibility of a bidding war, which is a scary prospect for investors in Masonite. .

Given all this, I am very cautious here on Masonite, as I would only want to commit to shares at these levels if a deal does not happen. The size, premium and profit taken by Masonite International Corporation after the potential deal for PGT Innovations does not look attractive on risk-reward basis.

