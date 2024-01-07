Mason Solutions Deadline Reminder – Business News

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson encourages investors who lost more than $25,000 at Mason Solutions to contact him directly to discuss their options.

If you suffered a loss of more than $25,000 pursuant to Mason Solutions (a) Class A common stock and/or the Company’s October 2023 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between October 5, 2023 and December 15, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi Partners josh wilson straight But 877-247-4292 Or 212-983-9330 (extension 1310), You can also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MSS,

There is no cost or obligation to you.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 7, 2024) – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, joined Mason Solutions Inc. (“Mason Solutions” or the “Company”). Reminds you of deadlines.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

In the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the seller of the Company, XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) the company’s CEO and related entities were accused of using the supermarkets to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 5, 2023, the company filed its prospectus with the SEC on Form 424B4, which is part of the registration statement. In the IPO, the company sold 2,500,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $4.00 per share. The company received net proceeds of approximately $10 million from the offering. Proceeds from the IPO were reportedly to be used for new store acquisitions and expansion, including opening new stores and acquiring businesses and supermarkets complementary to the business, including acquiring a “90% equity interest” in the Alhambra store from Ms. Was also included. Grace Xu, wife of our Chief Executive Officer John Xu, and (b) Mr. Xu to Dai Cheong, by paying off SBA loans of approximately $2.0 million and $2.4 million taken by each entity, as partial consideration for such acquisition. .

On December 15, 2023, Hindenburg Research published an investigation into Mason Solutions, alleging several “red flags” regarding potential illegal activities and nefarious pumping/manipulation related to the company. Hindenburg’s investigation revealed potentially unknown related parties, liens, and litigation. Hindenburg’s investigation also revealed that the company was “being promoted by WhatsApp chat rooms” with “trading schemes” visible in screenshots of the chat rooms. Hindenburg also noted that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President John Xu, also Chairman of J&C International Group (“J&C”), “supports” the company.[s] Immigration services for high-net-worth Chinese investors” and J&C, John Xu and an alleged related entity, Hong Kong Supermarket, have been named as defendants in the ongoing lawsuit, which alleges that the defendants Used supermarkets to defraud the EB-5 visa program.

On this news, Mason Solutions’ share price fell $12.71 per share, or 83.6%, to close at $2.50 per share on December 15, 2023, causing losses to investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class that is substantial and typical of the class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court through counsel of their choice to serve as lead plaintiff, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to participate in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as lead plaintiff.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP encourages anyone with information about the conduct of Mason Solutions to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Lawyer Advertisement. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be conducted confidentially.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: www.bing.com