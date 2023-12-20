Masimo CEO Joe Kiani speaks on Apple Watch

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, addressed a press conference in Bengaluru. Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images

Apple announced that it is removing some Apple Watch models due to the impending ban.

The CEO of Masimo, the company whose patents the ITC said Apple infringed, said he was willing to settle.

However, Joe Kiani said that Apple has not contacted him yet.

Masimo CEO Joe Kiani has spoken out about the clash between the health-tech company he leads and Apple, a dispute that has led to the halt in sales of some Apple Watches.

Apple announced on Monday that it will stop selling two Apple Watch models after the International Trade Commission ruled their use of blood oxygen sensing infringes a patent owned by Masimo. This decision included a proposed ban on the import of watches from 25 December. Apple said it would remove the models from shelves by December 24.

On Tuesday, Kiani told Bloomberg TV that he spoke to Apple in 2013 as the iPhone company was considering acquiring his company or hiring him.

“These guys were caught with their hands in the cookie jar,” he said.

“This is not an accidental violation – this is a deliberate taking of our intellectual property,” he said, accusing Apple of hiring more than 20 engineers from his company. “I’m glad the world can now see that we are the true inventors and creators of these technologies.”

Kiani said Massimo is ready to reach an agreement with Apple, but the tech giant has not yet come to the negotiating table.

“They haven’t called,” he told the outlet. “it takes two to tango.”

In a statement to Business Insider, a spokesperson for Masimo said: “After an intensive multi-year legal investigation, the ITC found that Apple infringed certain of Masimo’s patented innovations for measuring blood oxygen. Some The decision to exclude foreign-made models of the Apple Watch shows that even the most powerful company in the world must follow the law.”

However Apple has said that it will try to fight the ITC’s decision.

“Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch remains available to customers,” an Apple representative said in a statement to BI. “If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as quickly as possible.”

The company has also accused Massimo of filing a patent dispute to benefit its smartwatch, which Apple claims is a copy of the Apple Watch, Bloomberg reports.

The sales ban will affect at least the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models of the Apple Watch, though the budget Apple Watch SE will not be affected. Meanwhile, Apple engineers are struggling to come up with a software modification in the hopes that it can satisfy the ITC without removing any hardware from the watch models, Bloomberg previously reported.

Even if they could come up with a software workaround, Massimo argued that the hardware of the devices would also need to be changed to comply with the ruling.

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.businessinsider.com