Masdar to develop 150MWac solar plant in Angola to power 90,000 homes and boost energy transition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, announces plans to develop a major 150 megawatt (MW) solar PV project Is of. Angola will deliver renewable energy to 90,000 homes while creating hundreds of jobs, driving economic growth and cutting carbon emissions.

Amid global leaders engaged in climate talks at the UN climate change conference COP28 in Dubai, UAE clean energy powerhouse Masdar has partnered with Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water to build and operate a ground-mounted solar power project in Quipungo. Signed a concession agreement. area, Hualia Province, southern Angola. The region enjoys strong solar radiation levels but suffers from a lack of access to reliable electricity.

Energy insecurity remains one of the most significant obstacles to Africa’s development. In Angola, less than half the population has access to electricity, with the proportion falling even lower in rural areas. The project will significantly support Angola’s goal of increasing the national electrification rate to approximately 60 percent by 2025.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and President of COP28, said: “Africa has the capabilities needed to become the world’s renewable energy superpower. At COP28 and beyond, we look forward to working with Africa Will continue to do.” Africa. The UAE stands shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Africa as we strive to secure this COP of Action and a just energy transition at a COP for all. We are pleased to move forward with plans to construct this solar power plant. Angola that will bring vital clean energy and jobs to communities. “We look forward to developing this strong partnership with Angola as we work together to maximize the country’s vast clean energy potential.”

Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Developing renewable energy capacity is key to unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, and Masdar is excited to play a leading role in this effort. Masdar is the largest renewable energy company is Africa, through our platform Infinity Power. To accelerate a just energy transition, Masdar recently joined hands with Africa50, a pan-African infrastructure investment platform. Our mission is to fast-track projects and scale up so we can deliver 10GW of clean energy in Africa by 2030 Masdar is a key partner of the UAE-led Africa Green Investment Initiative and has committed to mobilizing US$10 billion in clean energy finance, of which US$2 billion “US$8 billion will be generated from equity and an additional US$8 billion from project finance. This transformative project in Angola is a proud milestone in that important journey.”

Provinces like Huila, where this solar project will be built, are highly constrained by their dependence on emissions-intensive, unreliable fuels. Once completed, the solar facility will remove more than 224,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, which is the equivalent of removing 50,000 cars from the roads.

The solar plant will help homes and businesses transition from poor, traditional-fuel powered electricity to sustainable clean energy. This project will also boost the local economy. Up to 600 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase. Subsequently, the supply of reliable, clean energy is expected to help sectors including agriculture grow.

The solar project in Quipungo is part of a broader commitment made by Masdar during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 in January to develop 5 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy projects in Angola, Uganda and Zambia. The agreements were signed under the umbrella of Etihad 7 – a global development fund launched by the UAE to provide clean electricity to 100 million people on the African continent by 2035.

