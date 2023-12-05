Masdar signs deal for 1GW wind and potential green hydrogen plant in Jordan

Masdar signs joint development agreement for 1GW wind project and battery energy storage system

UAE clean energy leader announces separate Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for green hydrogen plant feasibility study in Jordan

The Hashemite Kingdom has the potential to become a global powerhouse in the domestic and global green energy transition

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, has entered into a joint development agreement with the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to develop 1 Have signed. A memorandum to explore the feasibility of setting up Gigawatt (GW) wind project, and green hydrogen plant with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

His Excellency Dr. Saleh Al-Kharbaseh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan; HED Dr. Muawiyah Khaled Radaideh, Minister of Environment of Jordan; COP28 President and Masdar Chairman, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber; Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar

The agreements with the Ministry were signed at COP28 by Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and His Excellency Dr. Saleh Al-Kharbsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Jordan. The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE, President of COP28 and President of Masdar, and HEDr Muawiyah Khalid Radaideh, Minister of Environment of Jordan.

The study will investigate the feasibility of establishing a green hydrogen project near the Port of Aqaba to produce the most cost-competitive hydrogen, using desalinated seawater and using dedicated renewable energy.

Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar, said: “With ample wind and solar resources that can be used to generate large amounts of renewable energy and produce cost-competitive green hydrogen and green fuels, “Jordan has the potential to become a global powerhouse.” In the green energy transition. Building on the strength of our long-term partnership, Masdar is pleased to bring our expertise in clean energy projects and technologies to help Jordan achieve its decarbonization plans and unlock the country’s vast potential.

His Excellency Dr. Saleh Al-Kharbaseh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jordan, said: “The Government of Jordan is committed to enhancing Jordan’s role as a regional hub for green energy production and providing high quality, cost-competitive green hydrogen fuel. “Efforts are ongoing.” “Taking advantage of the abundance of renewable energy sources in the region and our country’s strategic geographical location to provide excellent access to European markets.”

HE Dr. Saleh Al-Kharbsheh said Jordan values ​​cooperation at the regional and national levels, and the partnership with Masdar – through the signing of these agreements – advances the Ministry’s priorities and Economic Modernization Vision (2023-2033). Will increase. Recently launched by the Government of Jordan. This includes investments in green hydrogen production projects, part of Jordan’s initiative to transition towards clean energy use as it aims to achieve net zero.

Masdar already has a presence in Jordan through its Beyouna Solar Energy Company (BSCE) joint venture with Finnish investment and asset management group Taleri, which in February this year broke ground on the largest clean energy project in Jordan, the 200MW Beyouna Solar Park. Was inaugurated.

As part of the UAE’s plan to establish itself as a green hydrogen hub and capture 25 percent of the global low-carbon hydrogen market by 2030, Masdar is pursuing a target of producing 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

As the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse and one of the world’s fastest-growing and leading investors in clean energy, Masdar is at the forefront of advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Is.

Founded in 2006, Masdar has developed and partnered with projects in more than 40 countries on six continents. Its worldwide investment portfolio, either in operation, under construction or in advanced development, has a combined value of more than US$30 billion.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the world’s fastest growing companies, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. . Founded in 2006, Masdar has developed and partnered with projects in more than 40 countries, helping them achieve their clean energy objectives and pursue sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company will develop a renewable energy portfolio of at least 100 GW. Targeting capacity. GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

