Masdar and EDF signed a landmark agreement with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to explore the development of up to 3.6 gigawatts (GW) of hydropower and renewable energy projects.

The deal represents Masdar’s first entry into the hydropower sector

The agreement strengthens existing relations between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, and EDF have signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic to explore the development Have signed. Hydropower and renewable projects with a combined capacity of up to 3.6 gigawatts (GW).

Masdar and EDF sign major agreement with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to develop hydropower and renewable projects up to 3.6GW

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Talybek Ibraev, Kyrgyz Minister of Energy, Masdar Director, Development and Investment (EMEA), Ahmed Al Awadi and EDF Asset Development Director for Europe and Central Asia, Emmanuel Chevenement, during COP28 in Dubai. The signing ceremony was attended by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, His Excellency Sadir Japarov, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, and Luc Raymont, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF.

Despite its broad clean energy portfolio encompassing solar, floating solar, onshore wind, offshore wind, floating wind, geothermal, battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen, today’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks Masdar’s first entry into the hydropower sector. represents.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE, COP28 President and Masdar Chair, said: “At COP28 the world will have all the clean energy sources at its disposal to maintain its ambition to limit global temperature rise. 1.5C within reach. Hydropower is one of the oldest clean energy sources and has many positive attributes that will help many countries around the world achieve their climate goals and meet their net-zero targets. “Can help.”

HE Talaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic, said: “This agreement serves to further strengthen the existing relations between the Kyrgyz Republic, the United Arab Emirates and France. Hydropower is a very important energy source for the Kyrgyz Republic and this agreement “Will help our nation strengthen its existing clean energy supply and develop projects using other renewable energy sources.”

Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “This agreement represents a new chapter for Masdar in our clean energy journey. It builds on over 17 years of pioneering renewable energy technologies and successfully delivering utility-scale clean energy projects. With Deliveries, we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring to hydropower the energy, passion and focus that we have used for many other renewable energy sources, as we build a successful collaboration with the Kyrgyz Republic, in partnership with EDF. , wish to deepen the strong relations between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic.”

The Kyrgyz Republic aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 44 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The country already generates 90 percent of its electricity from clean energy resources, almost exclusively from hydropower plants.

Central Asia is an important emerging market for Masdar with several agreements to develop solar and wind projects in the region. As the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse and one of the world’s fastest-growing renewables companies, Masdar is at the forefront of advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges.

Founded in 2006, Masdar is active in more than 40 countries and has more than 20GW of renewable energy capacity in its worldwide portfolio, including operational, under construction or advanced development projects. Masdar has invested, or committed to invest, in projects worldwide with a combined value of over US$30 billion, with ambitious development plans to reach 100GW of renewable energy capacity and 1 million tonnes of annual green hydrogen production by 2030.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the world’s fastest growing companies, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. . Founded in 2006, Masdar has developed projects in more than 40 countries, helping them achieve their clean energy objectives and pursue sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company will develop a renewable energy portfolio of at least 100 GW. Targeting capacity. GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

For more information Please visit: http://www.masdar.ae And connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae And twitter.com/masdar

This content is from Daniel J. Masdar. Edelman, Inc. It is distributed by. Additional information is available from the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Masdar and EDF sign major agreement with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic to develop hydropower and renewable projects up to 3.6GW

masdar logo

Source Masdar

Source