Masco Earnings: Profit Margins Expand Despite Challenging End Markets

In February 2023, Masco MAS management unveiled its 2023 outlook for a 10% sales decline and reduced operating margin by 60 basis points to 15%. We thought this guidance may prove conservative. During the third quarter, Masco is headed for a 10% revenue decline, but profit margins have been better than we expected. Management again raised its full-year adjusted operating margin guidance to 16.5% from 16%. Last year, Masco gave a 15.6% margin.

We made no material changes to our 10-year financial forecast for Masco, but did raise our fair value estimate by 3% to $74 per share due to the time value of money. We believe the stock is undervalued.

While Masco won’t issue 2024 guidance for another quarter, management said it expects repair and reconstruction spending to soften next year. Considering its end-market performance and growth initiatives, we would expect the company to outperform the broader R&R market by a few hundred basis points. Indeed, we continue to model low-single-digit revenue growth for Masco next year, rising to around 7% by the end of the decade as the R&R market recovers.

We are impressed by Masco’s profit margin flexibility, which is largely due to favorable price/cost and cost-cutting initiatives. Adjusted gross margin increased 430 basis points year over year to 35.8%, and adjusted operating margin increased 170 basis points to 17.6%. Longer term, we believe Masco can maintain a 17% full-year operating margin.

Both the Plumbing and Decorative Architecture segments saw a 10% decline in sales year over year as volume declines more than offset modest price increases. However, both segments realized strong margin expansion; Plumbing adjusted operating margin increased 230 basis points to 18.9% and decorative architectural margin increased 110 basis points to 18.3%.

