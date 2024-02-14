Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank Group. Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

b Billionaire Masayoshi Son, one of Japan’s richest people, has seen his net worth increase 50% in less than a year, helped by the rising share price of chip designer Arm and his acquisition by SoftBank in just over a year. It reported its first quarterly profit of $8 billion. ,

66 year old son’s net worth is $28.8 billion forbes‘Real time billionaire tracker. This is up from $20.9 billion in May 2023, when he was ranked No. 3 on the list of Japan’s 50 richest. Shares of Sons SoftBank, which owns about 90% in Arm, are tracking the Nasdaq-listed chip company’s rally after last week’s third-quarter earnings, which gave a bullish outlook amid strong AI demand.

“We’re also seeing strong momentum and tailwinds from all things AI,” Arm CEO Rene Haas said in the earnings call. “From the most complex devices on the planet for training and inference… more and more AI is running on more edge devices and end devices, and it’s all running on Arm.”

Sons SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016 for $32 billion, taking the former London Stock Exchange-listed company private. Billionaire Jensen Huang’s Nvidia tried to buy Arm from SoftBank for $40 billion in 2020, but the deal fell through in 2022 after regulatory scrutiny. Last September, Arm listed on the Nasdaq in the biggest IPO of the year.

SoftBank shares also got a boost last week when the world’s largest technology investor reported its financial results. In the last three months of 2023, SoftBank posted a profit of about $6.4 billion – its first quarterly profit in five quarters – partly thanks to gains from portfolio companies ByteDance, DoorDash and Oyo.

Arm remains a bright spot in Sun’s portfolio, which includes boom-and-bust startups WeWork and FTX. In 2021, the SoftBank founder was Japan’s richest man as a post-pandemic funding bubble boosted valuations.

Son, a well-known tech investor, last April sold his early-stage venture capital fund SoftBank Ventures Asia to TheEdgeOf, a Singapore-based investment firm owned by his younger brother Taizo Son. Now rebranded as SBVA, SoftBank Ventures Asia backed two startups on last year’s Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list, including tech-enabled laundry delivery app Lifegosan and AI port monitoring and management system Seadronics.

