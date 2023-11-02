Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) • 114 Quarters of Consistent Financial Performance • Strong 27% Growth in AUM The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specializing in MSME financing, today Announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

The consistent financial performance is a testament to the company’s strong fundamentals, which have been followed for over two decades. We saw healthy growth in business activity during the quarter across all the regions we serve. Consolidated disbursement during the quarter ending September 30, 2023 was `2558.22 crore.

Performance Highlights – (Consolidated) MAS Financial Services Limited on a consolidated basis reports assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 9547.07 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. Rs 61.94 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. 7518.04 crore and Rs. 51.20 crore respectively for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

• Growth in AUM by 26.99% and PAT by 20.98% compared to same period last year.

Performance Highlights – MAS Financial Services Limited (Standalone) MAS Financial Services Limited reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs. 9046.19 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. From Rs 60.01 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. 7138.11 crore and Rs. 48.75 crore respectively for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. AUM as on March 31, 2023 was Rs. 8092.56 crores.

• Growth in AUM by 26.73% and PAT by 23.10% compared to same period last year.

• Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier II capital) as of September 30, 2023 was 25.17%. Tier-I capital was 21.17%.

• Portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 2.13% of gross Stage 3 assets and 1.47% of net Stage 3 assets of AUM as against 2.17% of gross Stage 3 assets and 1.47% of net Stage 3 assets as of June 30, 2023.

• The company continues to manage overlay of Rs. 18.79 crore as on September 30, 2023, 0.27% of total on book assets.

(`in crore) Details Q2’24 Q2’23 YoY H1’24 H1’23 YoY FY 23 Assets under management 9046.19 7138.11 26.73%↑ 9046.19 7138.11 26.73%↑ 8092.56 Total Income 298.16 229.58 29. 87%↑ 578.23 427.37 35.30% ↑ 949.09 Profit Before Tax 80.02 65.00 23.11%↑ 155.82 126.71 22.97%↑ 264.70 Profit After Tax 60.01 48.75 23.10%↑ 117.26 94.86 23.61%↑ 200.96 (` in crore) Management Asset under (A) UM* Sep-23 Sep-22 YoY Micro-Enterprise Loans 4260.43 3589.71 18.68%↑ SME Loans 3232.86 2671.58 21.01%↑ 2-Wheeler Loans 623.93 469.83 32.80%↑ Commercial Vehicle Loans 556.53 273.56 103.44%↑ Salaried Personal Loans ** 372.44 133.43 179.13%↑ Total AUM 9046.19 7138.11 26.73%↑ *Represents the underlying assets in each category. As of September 30, 2023, 36.55% of the total underlying assets are through various NBFCs.

• Highlights of the performance of the new product segment – ​​MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Ltd. (Standalone) MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Ltd. reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 500.87 crore and profit after tax of Rs. From Rs 1.90 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. 379.93 crore and Rs. 2.53 crore respectively for the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

• 31.83% increase in AUM compared to the same period last year.

• Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier II capital) as of September 30, 2023 was 35.24%. Tier-I capital was 26.24%.

• Portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 0.71% of gross Stage 3 assets and 0.50% of net Stage 3 assets of AUM as against 0.79% of gross Stage 3 assets and 0.55% of net Stage 3 assets as of June 30, 2023.

• The company continues to manage overlay of Rs. 3.00 crore as on 30 September 2023, 0.76% of total on book assets.

(` in crore) Particulars Q2’24 Q2’23 YoY H1’24 H1’23 YoY FY23 Assets Under Management 500.87 379.93 31.83%↑ 500.87 379.93 31.83%↑ 413.34 Total Income 14.74 11.67 26.36% ↑ 28.35 20.44 38.69%↑ 43.75 Profit Before Tax* 2.47 3.26 24.44%↓ 4.48 4.59 2.33%↓ 8.09 Profit After Tax* 1.90 2.53 24.78%↓ 3.49 3.54 1.22%↓ 6.34 *- More Operating Profit on annual basis due to expenditure Reduction of Rs 0.63 crore in Branch expansion Network and increase in employee strength Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kamlesh Gandhi, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, MAS Financial said, “With very strong fundamentals demonstrated in cycles over two and a half decades The strong and consistent compounding performance forms the basis for strong and massive growth of the company which will further create value for all its stakeholders. The team remains committed to its mission of excellence through MAS endeavours.”

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.bing.com