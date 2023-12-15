Maryland Public Service Commission authorizes BGE rate increase

The Maryland Public Service Commission on Thursday unanimously authorized Baltimore Gas & Electric’s multi-year rate plan. The plan features rate increases worth no less than $408 million over three years. The approved rates would result in an average year-one bill increase of $4.08 per month for residential electric customers and $10.43 per month for residential gas customers in 2024, officials said. The average growth has declined in subsequent years. In the third year it will drop to 34 cents per month for electricity and $2.80 per month for gas. The PSC authorized the use of federal tax credits to partially offset rate increases for customers in the first year. BGE released a statement Thursday following the decision. “We appreciate the Maryland Public Service Commission’s thorough consideration of the 2024-2026 multi-year planning order. We are reviewing the details of the order, which represents a balanced and appropriate outcome that provides numerous benefits to our customers. and the state. Importantly, the order ensures that BGE can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable services to our customers while laying the foundation for the grid of the future. We are committed to balancing the needs of energy affordability with progress. We understand the importance of our grid infrastructure transformation. As we assess this order, we look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders, including the Commission and our customers, to ensure transparency and clarity in implementing BGE’s second multi-year plan. will continue.”

Source: www.wbaltv.com