Maryland Lottery awards $5 million to 50-year-old scratch-off game winner

A Maryland man won $5 million in a scratch-off game celebrating the Maryland Lottery’s 50th anniversary, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Troy Deneau of the Eastern Shore became the second winner of the $5 million prize from the 50 Years Scratch-Off game.

“We are very grateful for this win,” Deneau told the lottery.

The lottery said Deneau is proud to be a fire-protection company that serves the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. With decades of experience working for the company, he took over as owner eight years ago.

He has been playing 50 years of instant games since its launch in February 2023. He has won $100, $200 and $10,000 on various 50 Years instant tickets.

On 1 February, Deneau purchased three 50-year Tatkal tickets. He won $75 on the first scratch-off and nothing on the second. However, his luck ran out in the third scratch-off and he won the game’s top prize of $5 million.

He and his wife Rachel claimed the $5 million prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters on February 5.

“I’m ready to retire now,” Deneau told the Lottery with a big smile.

Despite his win, Deneau decided to continue working at his fire-protection company, the lottery said.

He explained to the lottery, “At first, I said ‘I’m done,’ but we’ve been too dedicated to this company for 30 years to walk away from it.”

Deneau bought his winning $5 million scratch-off ticket at a Dash Inn in Worcester County, earning the business a $5,000 bonus from the lottery.

What is 50 year scratch-off?

The Maryland Lottery released the 50 Years Game on February 20, 2023, as part of the agency’s 50th anniversary celebration. The game offered three $5 million top prizes, and the first winner was from New Carrollton.

“Our 50th anniversary is a good time to look back at where we’ve been, but we’re also looking forward,” Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said in a press release.

What are the chances of winning 50 years?

The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.44.

The game features a $5 million top prize, one unclaimed $100,000 prize, two $50,000 prizes, and 18 $10,000 prizes, as well as additional prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington DC and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to choose your lottery game and numbers, place your order, view your ticket, and collect your winnings using your phone or home computer.

Source: www.usatoday.com