Mary Myers is moving from PCs and printers to enterprise computing, data and storage. The 20-year veteran of Hewlett-Packard and finance chief responsible for the 2015 separation of Hewlett-Packard into HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) was named CFO of Apache on Friday.

Myers will join the company on January 15, 2024 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and will report to Antonio Neri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

On LinkedIn, Myers said that moving to HP after three years as CFO and several other financial leadership positions at HP “feels like a full circle, where my journey 25 years ago in Houston with the Compaq server and storage team.” Had started. “I’m excited to drive the next growth chapter for Apache and collaborate with the outstanding team there.”

In the press release announcing his appointment, Myers said that being CFO of Apache “will allow me to partner with the best of the best and be part of the next big thing.”

Apache recently announced that it is expanding its partnership with Nvidia into artificial intelligence to expand its reach in generative AI.

In a LinkedIn post by Antonio Neri, CEO of Antonio Neri, he described Myers as “a keen strategist and brilliant collaborator who drives strong results.” In the press release announcing Myers’ appointment, Neri said, “He has an impressive track record in driving both operational and financial results, and relishes the opportunity to help teams achieve excellence.”

Myers spent more than 20 years in various roles in finance at HP before and after the split, including US CFO of global controllers and personal systems, and head of the Hewlett-Packard Company for HP businesses during its separation into the maker of PCs. Finance leadership was involved. and a vendor of printers (HP) and enterprise servers, networking hardware and cloud services (HPE).

Myers moved away from HP in 2018 and took his first CFO role at robotic process automation company UiPath in 2018. [to the UiPath] job because I really like RPA, Myers told CFO In March 2019. “I had other offers, but I turned them all down… Scaling is a big challenge for growth, but I wake up excited in the morning, even though I know it’s going to be a long, hard day. ,

However, she only stayed at UiPath for a year and a month, returning to HP in March 2020 to become HP’s chief digital officer, then chief transformation officer, and took over as CFO in 2021.

At Apache, Myers will replace interim Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Cox, who will return full-time to his position as senior vice president, corporate controller and chief tax officer. Cox stepped in when former HP CFO Tarek Robiati resigned in August 2023 to become CEO of RingCentral, a maker of cloud-based communications and collaboration products.

However, Robiati resigned from that role on December 8 after only three months in the job.

Meanwhile, HP named Timothy Brown, CFO of the company’s print business, as interim CFO to succeed Myers.

Myers is a native of Australia and serves on the board of directors of F5 Networks and KLA. He is based in Houston.

