Mary Kay inspires, changing the face of science around the world

In honor of National STEM Day, Mary Kay is shining a spotlight on young women in the United States and around the world who are changing the face of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

After joining her 7th grade Math Olympiad team, Angela Busheska was inspired to pursue a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The now 20-year-old young woman from Macedonia is a social entrepreneur and research innovator. Bushesca has developed an app designed to help users live a more sustainable lifestyle using machine learning algorithms. She is making her mark in the STEM field and has received a Mary Kay Young Women in STEM grant. As a global leader in women’s empowerment and innovative science, Mary Kay aims to help change the perception of the “face of science” and encourage young women to pursue STEM-related fields of study and career paths. Launched grant program and social campaign in 2020. ,

According to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, women remain a minority in scientific fields and are underrepresented in fields such as computing, digital information technology, engineering and mathematics. This year, Mary Kay will award six new grants to young women conducting STEM-related research or programs in their community.

In 2022, Mary Kay also awarded its first continuing education STEM grant to 17-year-old Ivanna Hernandez, who strives to become the first Latin American female astronaut to Mars. The Colombian native is inspiring other young women to pursue higher education in aerospace, astronomy, astrophysics, and physics. “There will always be someone willing to teach you, guide you, or help you achieve whatever goal you set for yourself,” Hernandez said. “So, if you put your mind to it and never give up, you can achieve anything and be absolutely anything you want to be!”

In celebration of International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Mary Kay celebrated the International Day of Women and Girls in Science at the company’s global manufacturing facility, Richard R. Hosted the STEM Youth Summit at the Rogers (R3) Manufacturing/R&D Center. To inspire the next generation of female leaders in STEM, Mary Kay welcomed 25 girls in under-resourced communities to learn more about professional STEM pathways. “At Mary Kay, we celebrate young women who are pursuing higher education and careers in STEM fields as we continue to help reduce the gender gap and bias in scientific and related fields,” Dr. Lucy Gildea , said Chief Innovation Officer, Product and Science. at mary kay ink

As Mary Kay STEM grant recipients strive around the world to help solve some of humanity’s most complex problems through science and innovation, the company is using education grants to build an even stronger pipeline of female STEM talent. and is committed to providing STEM-learning opportunities. Empowering more young women to pursue STEM-related careers in the future.

A special report on sustainability: 2023 at a glance

In a rapidly evolving world, Mary Kay Inc. is at the forefront of change, advocating not only for women’s interests, but their immense power in shaping our global economy and driving meaningful change in sustainability efforts. She is also recognizing. In this year’s Special Report on Sustainability, we delve deeper into our unwavering commitment to striking a harmonious balance between enriching the lives of women, who are vital to our global economic progress, and ensuring a sustainable future for all. Are. Our sustainability program reflects our promise to make good decisions for our planet and its people while honoring Mary Kay’s four core values: Make Me Feel Mattered, the Golden Rule, our go-give spirit and balanced priorities.

Click here to learn more about Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy.

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich the lives of women. That dream has grown into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, Mary’s Opportunity has empowered women to define their future through education, mentorship, advocacy and innovation. Mary Kay Beauty is dedicated to investing in the science behind and creating cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women affected by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging young people to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or follow us Twitter,

over mary kay

