Mary Hill Shopping Center is getting a new restaurant and it’s delicious

Mary Hill Shopping Center

Mary Hill Shopping Center is set to give visitors a tasty new offering as a new restaurant has announced it is opening there.

The new American brand is a hit at the Bullring in Birmingham and fans include Stormzy, Jorja Smith and more. Now Wingstop will be available in Merry Hill in the first half of 2024. The first Wingstop was opened in Garland, Texas in 1994.

Lady Leshurr performed at an event to celebrate the opening of the Bullring branch in 2021. American rapper Rick Ross owns several Wingstop locations.

Wingstop is opening a restaurant in Mary Hill

The award-winning Wingstop concept, which uses American aviation nostalgia for its branding, prides itself on its quality product and bold flavor variety.

The Chicken Shop is all about taking their wings to another level, adding and mixing the freshest flavors to make their food as delicious as possible.

Classic Wings, Boneless Wings and Tenders all available hand sauced and tossed with a selection of bold flavors like Lemon Chili, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Hawaiian, Louisiana Rub, Original Hot, Spicy Korean Q, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Brazilian Citrus . Black Pepper and Garlic Parmesan.

What can we expect at Wingstop Merry Hill?

Wingstop Merry Hill will have space for 70 diners. It will serve its signature wing in the Upper Mall opposite the recently opened Wagamama. It will also join the centre’s emerging leisure quarter following the recently launched Hollywood Bowl.

Tom Grogan, co-founder and director of Wingstop UK, said: “Launching our latest Wingstop location in Merry Hill reflects not only our commitment to expanding Wingstop across the country, but our dedication to becoming the flagship in the West Midlands. Also reflects.

“Having already received a warm welcome in Birmingham, we are thrilled to bring our unique taste and experience to even more fans in the area. “Joining the vibrant community of food and beverage retailers within the destination is a prospect we are eagerly looking forward to.”

Jonathan Poole, center manager at Merry Hill, said: “Wingstop will be an exciting addition to Merry Hill as we continue to offer visitors even more options to spend time with us.

“We are confident that the restaurant with American-style flavours, in addition to the recently opened Wagamama, popular Nandos restaurant and Eat Central offering, will be a favorite with our visitors.”

Source