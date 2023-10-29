Martin Scorsese’s 3 Daughters: All About Kathy, Domenica, and Francesca

Martin Scorsese has three daughters: Kathy, Domenica and Francesca.

Martin Scorsese gets inspiration from his children.

The Oscar-winning director, whose career spans five decades and more than 20 films, has three daughters: Kathy, Domenica and Francesca. His daughters became familiar with the film industry from a young age and his youngest daughter inspired him to produce the Academy Award-winning film, hugoWhich was based on one of his favorite childhood books: The Invention Of Hugo Cabret,

“Becoming a father at a later age is different than when I had my other two daughters when I was in my 20s and 30s. If you’re in your 60s and you’re with a child every day, you’re dealing with The mind of a child, so it reopens that childhood in you,” he said. the parade magazine. “You start playing and getting lost in a child’s imagination, so you make up even weirder stories and suddenly we’re making this movie! He’s a lifesaver!”

Source