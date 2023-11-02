Martin Scorsese, Julia Louis-Dreyfus discuss the dangers of modern technology and AI at WSJ Innovator Awards: 'It's humans who innovate and entertain'

Martin Scorsese and Julia Louis-Dreyfus touched on the profound possibilities and dangers of modern technology in their speeches at the 2023 WSJ Innovator Awards on Wednesday night.

During his acceptance speech for the Film Innovator Award, Scorsese explained that he first used a Steadicam while shooting the 1980 sports drama “Raging Bull”. “It’s brand new at the moment,” he says of the camera stabilizer mount, which was first introduced in 1975.

He said, “I went into the ring and De Niro was there and I looked at the crowd and I realized I was really foolishly hoping that the equipment would work.” “It didn’t make any sense. I had to redirect the view, the tool itself was not going to give me anything new.

The initial failure led Scorsese to create one of the most memorable scenes of his directing career: the long scene from “Goodfellas”, in which the camera pans down the street into the Copocabana. “That’s where I learned how to use the tools.”

“So to me,” Scorsese continued, “today’s technology is as profound a change as the Industrial Revolution. We don’t know what impact it’s going to have on all of us, but with these tools, it creates possibilities that We never would have even dreamed of. These tools create a whole new form of moviemaking, cinema. But it has to come from the artist, it has to come from the person, it has to come from us. It’s always been that way to me. It’s always been that way, and I’ll stay that way as long as I get the grace to go on and make some more pictures.”

Louis-Dreyfus, who was honored with the Comedy Innovator Award, also focused on the prevailing importance of the artist amid rapidly advancing technology – by reciting a humorous Chat GPT-produced speech to highlight its pitfalls. “I am extremely honored to be included in this You company. And the honor of receiving… this honor. Thank you, and thank you again. For this incredible honor.”

“In the end, friends,” he concluded, “it’s humans who innovate and entertain.”

Meanwhile, SZA opened up about her anxiety in her acceptance speech for the Music Innovator Award and admitted that she cried during the magazine photoshoot and upon arriving at the event.

“My main thought is that I’m doing everything wrong,” she said. “And I realized that doing everything wrong, I think, is part of who I am and how I got here.”

She explains that when she started writing her latest album, “SOS”, she planned to work with “amazing writers who had all these qualifications”, but later abandoned it.

He said, “None of them came for me and I was forced to write alone and that led me to a blessed path.” “The key to innovation is to do everything wrong. It’s about choosing to be an individual by allowing yourself to fail in front of others.”

The Museum of Modern Art in New York City was transformed into a yellow venue for the event, where Kylie Jenner, Ed Ruscha, Walter Hood and Jerry Lorenzo were also honored. Timothée Chalamet, Trevor Noah, Molly Gordon, Marc Jacobs and Haider Ackerman presented the awards, with stars such as Martha Stewart, Linda Evangelista and Lily Aldridge also in attendance.

Following the ceremony and three-course dinner, attendees entered the museum’s lower level to enjoy a cocktail reception, which included an open bar and dessert. On the way out, guests were given a WSJ Magazine tote bag containing a $1,000 Roche Bobois gift card.

Source: variety.com