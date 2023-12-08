Martha Stewart teaches invaluable lessons on leadership, business and reinvention in the first masterclass

It took four days to properly capture just one day of Martha Stewart’s life for her first masterclass, perfectly contextualizing the lifestyle and business master’s tireless work ethic that has been the foundation of her success.

The popular MasterClass online education platform already has an elite list of experts, from Serena Williams to Shonda Rhimes. And starting Friday, subscribers can learn invaluable lessons straight from Stewart on what it takes to become a powerhouse entrepreneur.

Stewart is an influential authority in many fields: TV host, publisher, philanthropist, James Beard Award winner, lifestyle guru, author of 99 books, stockbroker, model, podcaster, social media star and CEO; Every enterprise continues to strengthen its deep-rooted drive to deliver excellence.

“It is very important to always learn and then teach,” Stewart urged. “Learn something new so you can teach.”

From her morning routine that usually starts with Pilates and her green juice — a recipe shared in class — to managing her massive 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York and helping make it all happen. From promoting to top talent, Stewart’s class gives a special new perspective to her busy life.

Stewart offers encouragement on how other leaders can achieve success, “If you can find someone who will be as good or better than you, embrace them and bring them with you.”

She declares in her class, “Becoming an entrepreneur means you have a viable idea and the passion to bring that idea to life.” “I started my company when I was 50, and now, I’ve not only started a company, but I’ve gone public, I’ve sold the company twice, I’m writing my 100th book and Introducing Sports Illustrated Magazine for this – who would have guessed?”

Stewart is no stranger to education, for more than four decades she has taught fans of every generation and income level how to bring a touch of elegance to everyday life while she manages a complex, visionary business and Creates a dynamic, fulfilling business. His own life.

“Watching this masterclass, I think you’ll be amazed at how much can be done in a day. How much great work and fun can be accomplished in a 24-hour period,” Stewart said. “By showing you my typical day, I want to teach you the mindset that helped me start from scratch and build and rebuild a million-dollar brand. I hope to show you that you can create more of the same in your life and work. How to achieve great success.”

Stewart’s class explores the uniquely structured dedication she brings to her work, highlighting what makes an incredible boss and someone people want to follow and learn from – a skill that Stewart has developed into her Best learned from parents. Of all the teachers in his life, Stewart said without hesitation that his father stood out.

“When he got out of college he was a physical education teacher and then he became a pharmaceutical salesman, but he never took his teaching skills to task,” he told MasterClass CEO David Rozier during a media event ahead of the launch of his class. Forgot.” “Dad taught me plumbing and all the other things mom didn’t teach me.”

One of six children of working parents who were both teachers, Stewart said, “We were encouraged to love our teachers, we used to bring our teachers home with us for lunch and they “They loved coming to our house because my mom was a really good cook.”

When asked what she hopes people will take away from her class, Stewart said, “Don’t be afraid to work hard. Don’t be afraid to fill your day. Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things.”

The self-described insomniac revealed that she doesn’t have curtains on any of the windows in her home, so she can always start her day before the sun.

“It’s fun to see how much one can accomplish in a day,” she teases in her Masterclass trailer.

