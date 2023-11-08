Marks & Spencer sees jump in sales and profits and points to a good start to Christmas orders

Sienna Miller is the face of a womenswear campaign at M&S ​​(Sienna Miller for M&S)

A long-promised turnaround at Marks & Spencer has gained momentum with the high street giant reporting a surge in profits and sales, and the company pointing to a good start to Christmas pre-orders.

In its first update for the City since securing a return to the FTSE 100 four years after delisting, the food and clothing retailer warned that the outlook remains uncertain due to factors such as uncertain weather and higher interest rates. , which can influence consumer behavior.

But Chief Executive Stuart Machin largely pointed to “strong” results for the six months to September 30.

Pre-tax profit was £325.6 million. That was up 56.2% from a year earlier and ahead of what analysts had predicted.

Earnings were helped by cost savings, including improvements in efficiency in the supply chain, and revenue rising 10.8% to £6.1 billion.

Comparable food sales increased 11.7% and clothing and home comparable sales increased 5.5%

The company, which has a joint venture with Ocado, said its Christmas food-to-order range has had a strong start and customers are planning early.

Machin said: “Looking to the future, trading momentum has continued through to October, with customers responding positively to our Christmas range. There will be challenges and headwinds in the coming year and progress will not be linear, but we are ambitious for future growth and are driving what is within our control.”

Machin, who was promoted to the top job in May 2022 and is supported by Katie Bickerstaff as his co-CEO, has spent the first half investing in the company and trying to attract and retain buyers.

Measures include a £23 million investment in London stores, product reductions on 200 food products in June and making actress Sienna Miller the face of an autumn womenswear campaign.

Last year M&S outlined plans to close 67 “low productivity, full line stores” over the next five financial years, but it will invest in launching 104 more Simply Food sites during the same period.

M&S suspended dividend payments at the start of the pandemic to protect its balance sheet, but has now reinstated them. A dividend of 1p per share was declared today.

