CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global dry ramming mass market It is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028, According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the dry ramming mass market is primarily driven by the global expansion of the steel industry, increased costs and operational efficiency as well as ongoing technological advancements in dry ramming mass, which are further contributing to its expansion. Dry ramming mass is a refractory material used in the lining of induction furnaces, ladles and other high temperature applications. It is a mixture of refractory aggregates and binders.

List of Major Players in Dry Ramming Mass Market,

Saint-Gobain (France) Dense Refractories Co., Ltd. (China) Imperial World Trade Private Limited (India) Vishwa Vishal Refractory Limited (India) Refcast Corporation (India) Henan Xinmei Changxing Refractory Material Co., Ltd. (China) Casco Specialty Products, Inc. (US) Geeta Refractories Private Limited (India) Shenghe Refractories (China) RHI Magnesita NV (Austria)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Dry Ramming Mass Market:

Driver: Increasing demand for refractory materials in various industrial applications. restrictions: The initial investment is very high hence there are restrictions on new entrants into the market. opportunity: Growing awareness of the environmental benefits of dry ramming mass. Challenges: High upfront cost.

Key findings of the study:

The application of steel is projected to be the largest, in value terms, during the forecast period. Alumina ramming mass is projected to be the largest by type, in value terms, during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for dry ramming mass during the forecast period in value terms.

In the steel industry, dry ramming mass plays an important role. It finds diverse applications in various steelmaking processes, including the lining of ladles for transporting and pouring molten steel, the manufacture of covers for ladles to retain heat during transportation, the temporary protection of molten metal during continuous casting. Involves lining the tundish and providing refractory lining for storage and distribution. Reheating furnaces are used to bring steel ingots or slabs to the desired temperature. Additionally, dry ramming mass is used in the lining of steel crucibles for small-scale alloy production, in pouring channels and troughs to guide molten steel from furnaces to molds, and to provide controlled and smooth flow during casting processes. Is done for sure. Furthermore, it contributes to the thermal stability and wear resistance of mixer furnaces employed in mixing different grades of steel or alloys. The versatility of dry ramming mass makes it an integral component in increasing the efficiency, durability and quality of various steel manufacturing applications.

Based on application, the dry ramming mass market has been segmented into foundry, steel, electric arc furnace, blast furnace, non-steel and others. Steel had the largest share in terms of value in the global market in 2023.

In steel manufacturing, ladles are used to transport and pour molten steel. Dry ramming mass is often used to line the ladle, providing thermal insulation and resistance to the corrosive effects of molten steel and slag. The dried ramming mass can be used to make covers for steel ladles. These covers help retain heat during transportation of molten steel, preventing excessive heat loss. Tundishes are vessels that temporarily hold and distribute molten metal during a continuous casting process. Dry ramming mass can be used to line the tundish, providing a refractory barrier that withstands high temperatures and ensures the quality of the cast steel.

On the basis of function, the dry ramming mass market has been segmented into lining, repairing and patching among others. Linings had the largest share in value terms in the global market in 2023.

Most refractory materials are initially used for lining purposes during the construction and installation of furnaces, furnaces and other industrial equipment. When new facilities are built, they require extensive refractory lining to withstand high temperatures, corrosive environments and mechanical stresses. Furnaces and industrial equipment have a relatively long life cycle. Once refractory lining is installed, it can last for an extended period before requiring significant repair or replacement. As a result, there is a constant demand for lining materials. Refractory linings play a vital role in maintaining the integrity of industrial processes. They protect against high temperatures, chemical reactions and mechanical wear and tear.

