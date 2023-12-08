Markets view Fed as winning inflation battle in the long run

Last Updated: December 7, 2023 4:02 PM ET

First Published: December 7, 2023 1:42 pm ET

The 10-year breakeven rate was about 2.16%, little changed from Wednesday’s level and down from 2.5% in October. The rate is calculated by taking the level of the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y and then subtracting the rate on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities, which was 1.966% as of 3 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday – one of these, the lowest level since September, according to Tradeweb data.

The issue of whether inflation can be successfully controlled by policy makers is considered to be the biggest question facing the financial markets at the moment.

On one side of the debate are analysts who believe inflation should continue to decline as consumers stop spending on the same things at the same time, as they did with goods and then services during the pandemic. On the other hand, the fact is that neither the markets nor the Fed have a very good record of predicting inflation, and progress in getting price gains back to more normal-looking levels has been slow.

“The fact that the 10-year breakeven rate was so close to 2.5% for so long during this cycle tells you what the market’s expectations have been,” said Cathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York. ” “Although liquidity constraints may distort the breakeven somewhat, the 10-year breakeven now reflects expectations that we will achieve a long-term equilibrium level of inflation that is around the 2% area.”

“I think we are on the other side of this inflation story, and feel very good about our forecast that inflation is not set to rise again. I have never thought about this idea,” he said by phone Thursday. But I don’t believe it has to be persistent and sticky, and have never seen any empirical evidence to support it.

In his fixed income outlook for 2024 released Wednesday, Jones wrote that Schwab expects bond yields to decline in line with falling inflation and slowing economic growth, and that uncertainty about the Fed’s policy moves will likely be a source of volatility. .

The next major US inflation report, the November consumer-price index, will be released next Tuesday.

Inflation, as measured by the annual headline rate of CPI, has remained at or above 3% for five consecutive months through October. Moreover, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, known as core PCE, was still around 3.5% in the 12-month period ending in October.

Treasury yields were mixed on Thursday, with the 10-year rate at 4.129% ahead of Friday’s November nonfarm payrolls report. Meanwhile, all three major stock indices DJIA SPX COMP closed higher.

