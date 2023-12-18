Market's upcoming week: Energy stocks shine while luxury goods lose shine

Euronews Business looks at how European stock markets are opening this week amid business climate data from Germany and upcoming inflation data from the UK

Advertisement

European stocks fell on Monday morning after German IFO business climate downgrade Three month’s lowest level in December 86.4, That was a step down from November’s 87.2, with the market expecting 87.8.

Investors are also awaiting UK inflation data for November due on Wednesday.

Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, highlighted that “Since March, UK headline inflation has more than halved from 10.1% when the latest November figures are released later this week and is also likely to slow down.”

“The decline in oil and gas prices from last year is likely to continue to put pressure on headline numbers, although core CPI is probably higher than the Bank of England’s 5.7%,” he said. “On an even more optimistic note, if PPI inflation is any guide, there could be a further decline in headline inflation, which fell into deflation 5 months ago, with November CPI expected to slow to 4.3% this week ”

Hewson said this suggests headline inflation is likely to ease further in the coming months and could fall to 4% by early next year.

The Bank of Japan’s upcoming monetary policy decision on Tuesday is also having some impact on the market, as the central bank may choose to raise interest rates in an effort to exit its current negative interest rate policy.

Brent crude oil prices jumped 0.97% to $77.3 (€70.8) a barrel on Monday morning, while gold rose 0.18% to $2021.8 a troy ounce.

Energy and steel stocks rise, luxury goods slow

On Monday morning, the CAC 40 index fell 0.34% to €7,569, while the Stoxx 600 index fell 0.12% to €476. However, the FTSE 100 index rose 0.6% to £7,622.

Among the top-performing shares on the CAC 40 index was steel maker ArcelorMittal, which rose nearly 4% to €25.9 after the company’s Bosnian workers and management agreed to end their ongoing strike.

TotalEnergies was also among the top gainers, jumping 1.61% to €62.6, as the company made new progress in expanding its Suriname operations.

Luxury stocks didn’t have a great start to the week, with Hermes falling 2.40% to €1,989.6, with global consumer demand still remaining cautious, especially as Christmas approaches. Kering also fell 1.6% to €410.7.

what to look forward to in the coming week

In addition to the UK inflation report and the Bank of Japan interest rate decision, investors are awaiting the year-on-year euro zone inflation report for November. It is expected to come down to 2.4% from 2.9% in October.

The German GfK Consumer Confidence report for January is also due on Wednesday and is projected to come in at -27.8, a step down from December’s -27.

UK retail sales and French business climate data are also due later this week.

Source