Markets Today: Shopify rides on Black Friday success, owned by Microsoft

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) experienced a significant surge after record Black Friday sales, with platform sales up 22%, outpacing overall spend growth of 2.5% for the year. The company’s shares rose 5.2% as a result. The average cart value on Shopify increased by nearly 5%, with an average cart value of nearly $110. Merchants on the platform raked in a whopping $4.1 billion in global sales, setting a new record for Black Friday. Ken Wong, an analyst at Oppenheimer, expressed optimism about the stock’s target price, and suggested a potential gross merchandise value (GMV) increase of up to 17%.

In the field of large-cap tech stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the least-owned company this quarter, according to a report from Morgan Stanley. The report highlighted the correlation between low active ownership and positive future stock performance. While Microsoft was the least owned, Meta Platform (NASDAQ: META) remained the most owned among mega-cap stocks. The gap in under-ownership of mega-cap stocks narrowed slightly by the end of the third quarter.

The U.S. Justice Department appears to be gaining the upper hand over Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit. The focus is on whether Google’s payments to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (SSNLF) for default search engine positioning have anti-competitive effects. Analysts believe the judge could rule in the Justice Department’s favor, as Google’s payment could be seen as an effort to stifle competition from companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has reportedly laid off several employees from VMware, which it recently acquired. An internal memo indicated that the layoffs were part of an assessment of organizational needs following the acquisition. Broadcom aims to streamline its operations, although the exact number of employees affected has not been disclosed.

President Joe Biden is set to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase domestic production of essential medicines. This action is part of a broader initiative to strengthen supply chain resiliency, in which the Department of Health and Human Services has identified $35 million for investment in the production of critical medical supplies.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw its stock price more than double after announcing an exclusive worldwide license agreement for tolimidone, its Phase 2-ready candidate for type 1 diabetes. The agreement includes upfront and milestone-based payments, as well as royalties on net sales.

Supported by steady leisure demand and adjusted capacity, the airline industry is expected to maintain positive momentum next year. Raymond James analyst Savi Sith noted strong demand for travel during peak periods, with the Transportation Security Administration reporting record-breaking numbers of passengers at airports. Despite the decline in affordability, airlines are rapidly adjusting to market demands.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) announced the sale of certain of its Viking assets in Saskatchewan for approximately C$153.8 million. The proceeds from the sale will contribute to reducing the company’s bank debt. The assets currently produce approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Most online retail stocks rose on Cyber ​​Monday, with early reports indicating higher-than-expected spending. Adobe Analytics predicts that spending could reach $12.4 billion, with significant use of buy now-pay later services. Notable gainers include Curate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA), Wayfair (NYSE:W), and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) also saw growth, outperforming the S&P 500 index.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) experienced a steep decline following EU concerns about its sale to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The European Commission expressed initial concerns that the acquisition could limit competition in the robot vacuum cleaner market. The Election Commission has time till February 14 to take a final decision on the deal.

The potential divestiture of Bayer AG’s (BAYZF) consumer health business could result in a significant tax bill. The company is exploring various breakup scenarios, but any such move is expected to be complex and challenging.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) attracted the attention of activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which has taken a stake in the company worth more than $2 billion. Elliott is pushing for board changes and a review of the company’s fiber business, saying he believes Crown Castle could benefit from new leadership and strategic adjustments.

Small-cap stocks are in the spotlight as Seeking Alpha’s quant rating system identifies potential opportunities. The list includes companies with market caps under $1 billion and high Quant, SA Analyst and Wall Street Analyst ratings.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) saw a positive move after Perseus Mining (PMNXF) challenged its weak deal for Australia’s OreCorp (ORCF), increasing its stake in the miner. OreCorp shareholder Perseus plans to vote against the SilverCorp deal.

The Citi analyst commented on the potential for share price upside if Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) made improvements in its fiber segment. The fiber business currently trades at EV/EBITDA of around 9x, but could reach 12x-15x with strategic accretions.

GAM Investments’ Niall Gallagher reduced his stake in Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) due to the promotion of weight loss drugs like Vegovy and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Zeptide. Despite the popularity of these drugs, Gallagher expressed caution due to increased excitement in the market.

Bernstein maintained an Outperform rating on BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDF), arguing that the valuation gap between BYD and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shouldn’t be that big given their comparable size and growth rates in the EV market.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com