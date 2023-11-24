Markets Today: Microsoft and Adobe are the leading stocks with negative bond yield correlation

As the trading session ended on November 23, 2023, the stock market witnessed notable movements. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) were among the stocks highlighted by Jefferies for their strong negative correlation with 10-year Treasury yields, with significant declines from their peak of 5% last month. Has been seen. This correlation suggests that these companies could potentially benefit from a lower yield environment. Other stocks showing a similar trend include S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and Prologis (NYSE:PLD). These stocks have not only shown negative correlation but have also outperformed the MSCI USA index.

In the field of artificial intelligence, OpenAI has been in the news with reports of a powerful AI discovery that could have far-reaching implications. The technology, known as Q*, is said to have the ability to solve mathematical problems, indicating advanced reasoning abilities. The development comes amid news of CEO Sam Altman’s departure from the company, with AI search being a contributing factor.

In the real estate sector, Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE:HHH) saw an increase in investment from Pershing Square Capital Management led by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio). Reflecting continued confidence in the real estate firm’s prospects, the fund acquired additional shares of the company totaling $12.7 million.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) experienced insider trading activity as Chief Strategy, Growth and Data Officer Jonathan Auerbach sold a large number of shares. This follows a pattern of more selling than buying by insiders over the past three months, which may be interesting for investors monitoring executive confidence in the company.

Vista Outdoors (NYSE:VSTO) experienced a surge in after-hours trading following Colt CZ Group’s proposal for a business combination. The offer, which includes a substantial buyback plan, has the potential to reshape Vista’s market valuation and comes after the previous deal announcement had a negative impact on the company’s share price.

The sports betting industry is gearing up for a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend, with Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) leading the growth in ESPN Bet app downloads. Other major players like Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY) FanDuel and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) also saw significant activity, indicating a strong market for sports betting during a period filled with high-profile football games.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is on track to receive EU approval for its acquisition of iRobot without strings attached, signaling a smoother regulatory path for the tech giant’s expansion into the home robotics market. This development follows investigations from various antitrust regulators in the United States, including the FTC.

Moraine Resources Corp. (MOX:CA) announced it is suspending its quarterly dividend, citing the need for financial flexibility amid regulatory uncertainties. This decision is directly related to the situation at the Donkin Mine, which has a significant impact on the company’s revenue stream.

Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta Platform (NASDAQ:META) face new EU draft rules aimed at combating online child pornography. The proposed legislation would require online service providers to proactively detect and remove such content while preserving end-to-end encryption, balancing child safety with privacy concerns.

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) filed a prospectus for the resale of shares by existing stockholders, a routine disclosure that provides information on potential changes in a company’s ownership structure.

