October 27, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats


October 25, 2023 saw the S&P 500 fall 1.45%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.32%. The Nasdaq Composite also declined 2.49%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2.42% to 4.955%.

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) rose nearly 2% in extended after-hours trading after the company reported third-quarter results that exceeded expectations and raised full-year expectations for free cash flow. The company’s software revenue increased 8% to $6.27B, and consulting revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $5B.

Meta Platform (NASDAQ:META) reported third-quarter GAAP EPS of $4.39, beating expectations by $0.76. The company’s revenue of $34.15B, an increase of 23.2% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations. Shares rose 4% after the announcement.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $2.92, beating expectations by $0.37. However, the company’s revenue of $2.24B fell short of expectations by $30M. Despite this the shares rose by 5.8%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly planning changes to its AirPods lineup starting next year. The changes will include a new version of the entry-level AirPods and a new Pro model in 2025.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $5.45, beating expectations by $1.18. The company’s revenue of $4.93B, an increase of 3.1% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.66, missing expectations by $0.02. The company’s GAAP net income (loss) per average common share for the quarter was ($1.21).

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP ) was seen up 0.9% in trading Wednesday as Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight with a C$54 price target from C$47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) reported first-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $5.74, beating expectations by $0.37. The company’s revenues of $2.4B, down 11.8% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $2.14, missing expectations by $0.12. The company’s revenue of $960.2 million, an increase of 7.9% year-over-year, also fell short of expectations.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) reported Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23, beating expectations by $0.16. The company’s capital expenditures in the third quarter were $18M.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) reported third-quarter FFO of $1.47, beating expectations by $0.08. The company’s revenue of $189.38 million, an increase of 17.3% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded higher on Wednesday after announcing Phase 3 data indicating that its Alzheimer’s candidate, simufilum, is not associated with a common group of side effects associated with FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is reportedly close to reaching a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers, potentially ending a strike that began in September.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of C$0.92, beating expectations by C$0.26. The company’s revenue of C$3.34B, an increase of 44.6% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

California’s DMV has suspended its driving permit following an incident involving General Motors (NYSE:GM) robotic taxi service Cruise.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, with investors worried after rival SolarEdge Technologies posted a much weaker than expected Q3 forecast.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $1.08, beating expectations by $0.22. The company’s revenue of $1.92B, an increase of 9.1% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

LendingClub (NYSE: LC ) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.05, beating expectations by $0.01. The company’s revenue of $200.85M, down 34.1% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) reported third-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.23, beating expectations by $0.04. The company’s revenue of $263.84 million, an increase of 14.2% year-over-year, also exceeded expectations.

