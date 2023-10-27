October 26, 2023 saw the S&P 500 fall 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77%. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 1.79%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2.42% to 4.842.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares jumped 3.5% after reporting third-quarter earnings of $0.95 per share, well above the average analyst estimate of $0.60. Sales reached $143.08B, surpassing expected revenues of $141.56B. Amazon’s CEO, Andy Jassy, ​​attributed the strong quarter to progress in its stores business, AWS growth, strong advertising revenue and significant growth in overall operating income and free cash flow.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) also saw a rise of more than 6% in extended hours trading following the release of their quarterly results. The company’s earnings exceeded expectations, mainly due to the continued growth in PC sales. Intel’s Client Computing Group revenue was $7.87B, above the expected $7.35B. The company’s new foundry segment revenues also increased nearly 300% year-over-year to $311M.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.02, beating estimates by $0.02. However, their revenue of $551.08M fell short of estimates by $15.72M. The Company estimates that GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $300.0 million to $350.0 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $11.36, beating estimates by $0.73. Their revenue of $2.5B is also $30M above estimates. The company opened 62 new restaurants during the third quarter, including 54 locations including Chipotlan.

DexCom (DXCM) reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, beating estimates by $0.17. Their revenue of $975 million is $37.38 million above estimates. The company announced a $500 million share repurchase program and expects revenues of approximately $3.575 – 3.600 billion for 2023.

Capital One Financial (COF) reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $4.45, beating estimates by $1.22. Their revenue of $9.37B also exceeded estimates by $170M.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) executive Prabhakar Raghavan spoke at the company’s antitrust trial, emphasizing the company’s efforts to avoid becoming “roadkill” as younger users turn to other platforms for entertainment. Raghavan said the company has about 8,000 engineers and product managers working on search, including 1,000 working on search quality.

STAG Industrial (STAG) reported Q3 FFO of $0.59, beating estimates by $0.02. Their revenue of $179.28 million also exceeded estimates by $4.32 million.

US Steel (X) reported Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.40, beating estimates by $0.25. Their revenue of $4.43B also exceeded estimates by $170M.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a “significant discovery” of oil and gas in an appraisal well drilled by an Exxon Mobil-led consortium in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) reported third-quarter FFO of $1.62, in line with estimates. Their revenue of $1.4B is $10M above estimates.

Altria (MO) shares fell slightly after a weak Q3 performance and a subdued 2023 earnings outlook. The company generated adjusted EPS of $1.28 on revenues net of excise taxes of $5.28B, both missing consensus estimates.

Skechers (SKX) reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.93, beating estimates by $0.14. Their revenue of $2.03B was in line with estimates.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) reported third-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $3.19, beating estimates by $0.16. Their revenue of $4.92B also exceeded estimates by $50M.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) reported Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.68, missing estimates by $1.53. Their net interest expense was $8.6 million, or $0.18 per common share.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $6.82, beating estimates by $2.40. Their revenue of $1.09B also exceeded estimates by $129.33M.

