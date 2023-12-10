Markets This Week, 12/11-12/15, 2023: Will data confirm the Goldilocks scenario?

Economy and Markets: Coming Week

This week the market’s focus will be on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting to be held on Wednesday. While it is widely anticipated that policymakers will remain in place, investors will be paying attention to the rhetoric and interest rate outlook of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members.

Importantly, the December FOMC meeting will coincide with the release of the Fed’s Quarterly Economic Estimates Summary, commonly known as the “dot plot.” The dot plot is a chart that summarizes the central bank’s benchmark federal funds interest rate outlook for the short, medium, and long term. As the data-driven Fed adjusts its economic projections every quarter based on fresh data as well as other developments affecting the economy, investors pay more attention to near-term projections.

At the moment, the market seems almost certain that the Federal Reserve’s hiking campaign has ended, and that the central bank will soon turn to easy monetary policy. Earlier, Fed officials acknowledged that inflation is slowing, further boosting market expectations of a rate cut in the first half of 2024. While most analysts are citing two rate cuts next year, the market is now pricing in even more. -50% chance of the Fed cutting rates to at least 1.25% by the end of 2024. This is one reason to look for clues in the dot plot: If estimates conflict with the market’s optimistic outlook, stocks could face a fresh round of volatility.

Investors are strongly advised to also follow economic reports. The latest labor market report showed that the US economy added more jobs than expected in November; The monthly salary increase also came as a surprise. At the same time, December consumer sentiment rose for the first time in five months, while 1-year consumer inflation expectations fell to the lowest since March 2021. This week, CPI will help print reports on inflation, retail sales and PMI. A clear picture of the health of the economy strongly influences the forward-looking stance of policymakers.

Stock markets have resumed their happy advance due to the strong jobs report, even though this appears to be contrary to the Fed’s bet to cut rates in early March or in May. The report was not enough to quash investors’ optimism about an imminent Fed pivot, but was strong enough to support the widely held belief that the economy is headed toward a “soft landing,” i.e., a low but Still positive growth, and moderation in inflation. This Goldilocks scenario fueled the market’s rally last month, and, barring any sudden changes in data or other negative surprises, the market is expected to continue higher through 2024.

Meanwhile, stocks led the S&P 500 (SPX) reached its 2023 closing high. The week’s biggest winner was the Nasdaq Composite (NDAQ) gained 1.76%, leading the Nasdaq-100 (ndx), which gained 1.72%. The SPX rose 0.93%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.27%.

In this uncertain environment, investors are strongly advised to follow economic reports closely and base their decisions on reliable data and analysis.

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements

Reporting for Q3 2023 is almost over, but there are still some important reports scheduled this week.

The most notable earnings events this coming week are reports from Oracle (orcl), Adobe (ADBE), Costco Wholesale (Cost), Lennar (lane), and Darden Restaurant (dri,

Companies’ reporting dates, consensus EPS forecasts, past data, analyst ratings and price targets can be found on the TipRanks earnings calendar.

This week, the ex-dividend dates for Best Buy Co.’s payout are coming up (BBY), Lam Research (lrcx), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hpe), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (tsm), Merck & Co. (MRK), Gilead Sciences (gilding), and other dividend paying firms.

Companies’ ex-dividend and dividend payment dates, analyst ratings and price targets can be found on the TipRanks Dividend Calendar.

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events

Several important reports are scheduled to be published in the next few days:

» November’s CPI And CPI East. food and energy (Core CPI) – Tuesday, 12/12 – These reports measure changes in retail prices of goods and services in a related data subgroup. The CPI report is one of two major inflation measures (the other being personal consumption expenditure or PCE). Policymakers, businesses, and consumers closely monitor the CPI report, as it reflects price trends in the economy, shapes consumer spending and the business outlook, and directly influences the Federal Reserve’s policy rate decisions.

»Producer Price Index (PPI) for November – Wednesday, 12/13 – This report, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows input prices for producers and manufacturers. Since the PPI measures the cost of production of consumer goods, which directly affects retail pricing, the PPI is seen as a good pre-indicator of inflationary pressure, i.e., a key to the next month’s CPI. Indicators. Thus, the PPI helps policymakers shape their overall inflation outlook.

»November Retail Sales – Thursday, 12/14 – This report released by the U.S. Census Bureau provides information on how much money consumers are spending on various durable and nondurable goods. Since the report tracks the amount of spending in an economy, it helps measure the health of the economy and consumer spending habits as well as the level of buy-side inflation pressures.

» S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI for December (Preliminary Reading) – Friday, 12/15 – Manufacturing PMI reflects business conditions in the manufacturing sector, which contributes a significant share of total GDP; Thus, the Manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic situation in the US Services PMI reflects business conditions in the services sector; This is an important indicator because the service sector accounts for about 80% of total US GDP. PMI indices are key economic indicators used by economists and analysts to gain timely insight into changing economic conditions because the direction and rate of change in the PMI usually precedes changes in the overall economy.

Current and scheduled economic reports, Fed statements and other releases, as well as the level of their impact on stock markets, can be found on the TipRanks Economic Calendar.

Source: www.tipranks.com