Markets This Week, 11/27-12/01, 2023: Economy in Focus

With no market-moving earnings releases scheduled for this week, investors will focus on several important economic reports to be published over the next few days. The main focus will be on PCE data, which will help investors understand the impact of the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes.

All major US indexes rose strongly last week, posting their fourth consecutive weekly gain, as markets viewed recent weakness in some economic data points as confirmation that the Fed’s hiking cycle is over . The market also expects the next move from policymakers to be a rate cut, which is likely to happen by mid-2024. Last week’s biggest winner was the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) with a jump of 1.27%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) rose 1.13%. NASDAQ COMPOSITE (NDAQ) Nasdaq-100 (ndx) increased by 1.07% and 1.06%.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, published last week, were slightly less dovish than investors had expected. While all FOMC participants agreed that they should “proceed cautiously,” many of them said that inflation risks continue to rise. The minutes confirmed the Fed’s “higher for longer” message, but the recent batch of mostly soft economic data, published after the latest Fed meeting, adds some question marks regarding the length of the higher rate period. Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to continue its more or less hawkish rhetoric. Many interpret that rhetoric as an effort to maintain market sentiment by preventing excessive easing of financial conditions.

While economic data has shown some weakness in recent months, consumers have held on so far. However, there are signs that the US consumer is beginning to feel the brunt of the higher cost of money, as sales this holiday season are expected to have weaker growth than the average over the past decade. JP Morgan (JPM) has warned its clients that a slowdown in consumer spending, coupled with a decline in inflation, will weigh on the earnings outlook in 2024, potentially resulting in a significant decline in EPS, which could result in a market correction. The bank’s strategists advised reducing portfolio risk for the next year.

In this uncertain environment, investors are strongly advised to follow economic reports closely and base their decisions on reliable data and analysis.

Upcoming Earnings and Dividend Announcements

Reporting for Q3 2023 is almost over, but there are still some important reports scheduled this week.

The most notable earnings events this coming week are Dollar Tree’s reports (DLTR), sales force (crm), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), NetApp (NTAP), Splunk (SPLK), octa (okta), and Kroger (K.R,

This week, the ex-dividend dates for Electronic Arts’ payouts are coming (ea), Home Depot (HD), Qualcomm (qcom), Coca-Cola (KO), Bank of America (BAC), McDonald’s (Delhi Municipal Corporation), General Motors (GM), eBay (EBAY), UnitedHealth (uhhh), Nike (NKE), and other dividend paying firms.

Upcoming Economic Calendar Events

Several important reports are scheduled to be published in the next few days:

»Q3 2023 GDP growth annualized (Second Estimate) – Wednesday, 11/29 – This report, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, will provide an update to the initial estimate of the health of the U.S. economy last quarter, incorporating fresh data received since the release of the first estimate. , Third quarter economic growth is expected to come in at a faster pace than previously estimated, with analysts estimating a 5% annual growth rate (compared to an initial estimate of 4.9%).

» October core personal consumption expenditure (core PCE) – Thursday, 11/30 – This report published by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the average amount of money consumers spend monthly, excluding seasonally volatile products such as food and energy. FOMC policymakers use the annual core PCE price index as the primary gauge of inflation. Analysts expect the core PCE CPI to mimic the deflationary trend seen in the report, slowing further from September.

» ISM Manufacturing PMI for October – Friday, 12/01 – Released by the Conference Board, this report reflects business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is an important indicator of the overall economic condition. PMIs are considered some of the most reliable leading indicators for assessing the state of the US economy, helping analysts and economists accurately predict changing economic trends. Unlike other economic sectors, manufacturing has been in decline for 11 months; In October, it is expected to enter deeper into contraction territory.

