TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index rose more than 100 points Monday on strength in financial, industrials, utilities and technology shares, while U.S. markets also rose.

Giles Marshall, portfolio manager at Fiduciary Trust Canada, said there were no obvious market drivers on Monday, but markets were coming out of a negative week for equities.

“Maybe this is a short-term bounce from some oversold levels,” he said.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 119.37 points at 18,856.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 511.37 points at 32,928.96. The S&P 500 index was up 49.45 points at 4,166.82, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 146.47 points at 12,789.48.

Although the market didn’t have much news to react to on Monday, there should be plenty more for the rest of the week. Marshall said that in addition to the ongoing earnings season, in which tech giant Apple is reporting this week, the US Federal Reserve will make its interest rate decision on Wednesday.

He said more U.S. economic data on manufacturing and the labor market will come later in the week, while Canada will have third-quarter gross domestic product data on Tuesday.

“I think market sentiment is fragile at the moment,” Marshall said.

As companies report third-quarter earnings, he said, it’s less about the numbers but rather about their outlook.

“We’ve seen some mixed earnings announcements, some disappointments even among the so-called Magnificent Seven, as well as some cautious guidance from Meta last week.”

It will be a similar story on Wednesday also. The Fed is almost certain to announce it will keep its key rate on hold, Marshall said, but investors will be more interested in what Chairman Jerome Powell says.

“The market will certainly remain as tense as ever,” he said, adding that he expects Powell to continue his aggressive stance.

Also on Wednesday is the U.S. Treasury’s quarterly refund announcement, Marshall said. While this is not always an event that attracts widespread attention, he said the recent rise in bond yields has put pressure on equities meaning there is more interest than usual in the announcement.

“Given how volatile the bond and rate markets have been over the last two or three months, I think there will be strong interest in this release,” Marshall said.

The Canadian dollar traded at 72.29 cents US, compared with 72.17 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was down US$3.23 at US$82.31 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$3.35 a mmBtu.

The December gold contract was up US$7.10 at US$2,005.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at US$3.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com