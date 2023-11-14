By Rae V

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The battered yen was stuck near a three-decade low against the dollar on Tuesday, and struggling to find a floor as the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s ultra-easy monetary policy settings loomed higher. Was at odds with. For longer rates elsewhere.

The Japanese currency fell to a 15-year low of 162.38 per euro and a nearly three-month low of 186.25 per British pound in early Asian trading.

Against the dollar, the yen was last at 151.72, close to a one-year low of 151.92 hit on Monday. Breaking last year’s low of 151.94 per dollar would set a new 33-year low for the yen.

The yen briefly jumped against the greenback in New York on Monday after hitting year-to-date lows, which analysts attributed to a flurry of trading in options coming this week rather than any interventionist move by Japanese authorities. Was held responsible for.

“I’m also inclined to think that it was not the BOJ’s intervention… The bout of Japanese yen strength was very brief and reversed very quickly, and if it had been the BOJ’s intervention, I would have expected it to last much longer. “There would be yen strength,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Despite the BOJ phasing out its controversial yield curve control (YCC) policy and signs of an imminent end to negative interest rates, the piecemeal moves have done little to sustain the yen’s rally, especially when Central banks maintain their stance at the global level. Sharp statements about high rates.

“I think the market has realized that the Bank of Japan is going to move out of its policy, but at a very, very, very slow and cautious pace,” said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB). From.”

“The weak yen is probably going to be here for a while, and the market is testing to see what the appetite is, especially from the (Finance Ministry) and the BOJ, to allow weaker levels.”

the story continues

Last September, Japanese authorities intervened in the currency market to boost the yen for the first time since 1998, pushing the yen as low as 145 per dollar after the BOJ decided to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy. .

It intervened again in October 2022 after the yen fell to a 32-year low of 151.94.

Inflation and the Fed

Outside Asia, traders were also focused on US inflation data due on Tuesday, which will provide further clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates even higher to tame inflation.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his group of policymakers have stepped up in recent days contrary to market expectations that the U.S. central bank would follow through with its aggressive rate-hike cycle after holding rates steady at its latest policy meeting. .

The comments kept the US dollar bid up and against the greenback, with the New Zealand dollar falling to a one-week low of $0.58705.

Sterling fell 0.03% to $1.2274, while the euro fell 0.02% to $1.06965.

“Overall, the market is also kind of tired of all the messaging coming from central banks and the higher-for-longer and wait-and-see mode is keeping volatility low,” NAB’s Cattrill said.

“We need to wait for that CPI number tonight, which could be a bit of a shock. If it’s strong, that obviously brings up the idea that another rate hike is going to be coming from the Fed.”

Below, the Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6370.

Domestic data was mixed as Australian business conditions remained strong in October, but consumer confidence declined in the wake of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate hike last week.

(Reporting by Rai V. Editing by Sam Holmes and Sri Navaratnam)

Source: finance.yahoo.com