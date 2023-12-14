Markets remain bullish; LEN Beat on Costs, Earnings – December 14, 2023

Don’t look now, but all the major stock market indexes are up double digits year over year – even the previously beleaguered Russell 2000. This is thanks to the small-cap index’s rise of nearly +11% over the past month – +2.6% today alone – as higher interest rate levels were expected for much of the next year, compared to yesterday. Lowering due to new dovish Fed. In fact, at +14% year to date, the Russell has outperformed the blue-chip Dow’s +12%, which in itself is no surprise.

Today, the Dow gained +158 points, +0.43%, while the S&P 500 rose +0.26% and the Nasdaq +0.19% on the session. But these indexes, especially the Nasdaq, lagged ahead of the pack during the AI ​​boom last summer. The tech-heavy index is currently at +42% for the year with only a few trading weeks left. The S&P is up +23% since the beginning of January.

Of course, increasing valuations now will reduce availability later – that’s the way our markets work. And even though economic data currently shows pending economic data to reduce excess inflation like a recent prescription of Ozempic could do to one’s body, we may see some stickier elements of the economy emerging for various reasons over time. See who can put the cork back in. At some point this bottle.

However, for now, market participants and the Fed are celebrating a well-earned respite after the pressures of 2022, which left big gains intact with recessionary dark clouds looming all the time. Now it looks like the clouds are clearing, but only a fool would expect it to always be sunny.

costco (Cost – Free Report) reported fiscal Q1 earnings results after the closing bell today, outperforming estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings of $3.58 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus of $3.45, while total revenues (sales and subscriptions) of $57.799 billion exceeded analysts’ expectations of $57.67 billion, and were up +6.1% year over year. Shares are up +1% in late trading after falling ahead of the report, but that’s after hitting an all-time high yesterday.

luxury home builder Lennar Home (LEN – Free Report) also beat earnings and sales estimates for its fiscal Q4 this afternoon, with $4.82 per share coming in above the expected $4.64, while revenue of $11.0 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus of $10.34 billion. doing. Debuts were up +43% and new orders were up +32%, but shares are trading down -3.5% on this news. It can be termed as profit booking after the stock is up +50% in the last six weeks.

