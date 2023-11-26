Markets look stable as global stock markets post big monthly gains

Wall Street benchmarks posted a weekly rise on Friday, with global stocks heading for their biggest one-month rise since November 2020. This happened in a brief and subdued trading session following the US Thanksgiving holiday, according to a Reuters report.

Oil futures remained steady in anticipation of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting next week. In the meeting, a consensus can be reached on production cut for the year 2024.

Gold futures ended on a positive note on Friday as the dollar index declined against various currencies. As reported by Reuters, the data showed that US business activity remained stable in November, although private sector employment declined.

MSCI’s global share index rose 0.12%, on track for a monthly gain of 8.7%, as investors grew in the belief that US interest rates have peaked. The market narrative shifted towards speculation about the timing of a potential rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.12 points, or 0.33%, to 35,390.15. The S&P 500 gained 2.72 points, or 0.06%, to close at 4,559.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.00 points, or 0.11%, to 14,250.86.

On Friday, Europe’s main benchmark STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, marking a second consecutive week of gains. Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX was up 0.2%. Investors closely scrutinized Germany’s data to gain insight into the country’s economic prospects.

In geopolitical developments, Israel and Hamas began a four-day ceasefire on Friday. Notably, during this period, militants released a group of hostages – an early sign of a possible easing in the nearly seven-week-long conflict.

Since March 2022, the US central bank has increased benchmark borrowing costs by more than five percentage points as part of a broader global monetary tightening cycle. “Weak (economic) data in the US and weak inflation have given the market hope that you will see a rate cut. But the debate is whether we should take profits now,” said Peter Doherty, investment management director at Arbuthnot Latham. in London.

US 10-year Treasury yields, a key determinant of global borrowing costs, climbed to 4.485%, but remained comfortably below the recent milestone of 5% reached last month.

Minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated a reluctance to impose further interest rate hikes unless progress in curbing inflation shows signs of faltering.

S&P Global reported that its flash US composite PMI output index, which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, remained steady at 50.7. Although there was a modest increase in service sector activity, this was offset by the contraction in the manufacturing sector. A reading above 50 signifies expansion in the private sector.

Lacking strong order growth, businesses reduced their workforce, leading to a decline in the survey’s employment index for the first time since June 2020. The soft labor market is expected to support the Federal Reserve in its efforts to combat inflation.

Oil prices remained steady after falling more than 1% on fears of a postponed OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures fell 1.03% to $80.58 a barrel, while US prices were down 2.02% at $75.54.

Meanwhile, gold futures were up 0.5% at $2,003 and spot prices were up 0.48% at $2,001.36 an ounce.

