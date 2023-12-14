Markets jump but Bank of England boss Bailey warns rate cuts are not on the agenda

Markets rallied yesterday after the US Federal Reserve signaled a likely end to its rate-hike cycle – and despite caution by the Bank of England.

London’s FTSE 100 index rose more than 2 percent in early trading to its highest level in nearly three months, although the rally later retreated after Bank Governor Andrew Bailey stepped down, closing 1.3 percent or 100.54 points higher at 7648.98. Happened. On the expectation of rate cut.

US indices were also ahead in early trading, building on gains seen a day earlier in the wake of the Fed’s comments, which analysts said represented a long-awaited ‘pivot’.

And the pound was pushed to a four-month high of just under $1.28 against the US dollar on the prospect that the US central bank would start cutting before the Bank of England.

It was a volatile session for UK bonds, with yields on ten-year gilts falling below 3.7 per cent to their lowest level since May before recovering to their earlier levels. As their prices rise, bond yields fall.

The rally was triggered by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments a day earlier that interest rates in the world’s largest economy were at or near their peak and rate-setters had begun discussing when they should start cutting. .

Chris Turner, head of global markets at ING Bank, said the Fed had ‘added fuel to the fire of easing expectations for 2024.’

The Bank of England took some of the heat out of the rally, with European Central Bank (ECB) chief Christine Lagarde also sounding a note of caution.

“We have come a long way this year,” Bailey said. But there is still some way to go.

At the ECB, where rates were also kept on hold, Lagarde said: ‘We must not lower our vigilance at all. We did not discuss rate cut at all.

Danny Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: ‘The Bank of England may not have given the markets a Jerome Powell Christmas gift, but… nothing will take the market jitters away.’ The Fed’s rhetoric is also likely to put pressure on the Bank of England to act.

Markets yesterday were pushing a 70 per cent chance the Bank could cut interest rates in May next year and a one in three chance it could come in March at the earliest.

Martin Weale, a former member of the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), told Bloomberg: ‘There is still a long way to go, but if the Fed is cutting rates, it exerts a gravitational pull that BOE would like. Do without.’

Threadneedle Street executives – like the Fed – voted to keep interest rates in place.

But its language was much more cautious – warning that some inflationary pressures, such as wage growth, were stronger in Britain than in other advanced economies.

And while a majority of the nine MPC members voted to keep rates at rates, three argued for a hike and a cut was not even discussed.

The bank raised interest rates to 5.25 percent to tame inflation, which fell from 11.1 percent to 4.6 percent last autumn.

But its target is 2 percent level. And Britain’s inflation level is much higher than the US, where it has now fallen to 3.1 per cent.

The bank said rates will have to remain high ‘for a long time’.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk