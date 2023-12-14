Markets in Asia are mostly set for gains as the Fed kept rates on hold and hinted at a cut next year; Hong Kong's fall certain – NBC Boston

This is CNBC’s live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Mirroring Wall Street’s moves after the US Federal Reserve kept rates at 5.25%-5.5% for the third consecutive time and set a timeline for cuts in 2024 and beyond, Asia-Pacific markets are off to a largely positive start. Were prepared.

The Fed is predicting three cuts in 2024 alone, assuming a quarter percentage point cut, and four in 2025.

Forecasts for the core personal consumption expenditures price index – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – have also been cut by the Fed to 2.4% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, down from its previous forecasts of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 1.39%, a level not seen since August 10.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 could go either way based on futures data, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,960 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,860, while the index’s last close was at 32,926.35.

However, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were at 16,157, pointing to a weaker start compared to the HSI’s close of 16,228.75.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high, gaining 1.4% and the benchmark closed above the 37,000 level for the first time – breaking the previous record set in January 2022.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.37% and passed 4,700 for the first time since January 2022, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38%. All three major averages hit new 52-week highs.

— CNBC’s Sarah Min and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

Oil rises after big US inventory withdrawal, Fed hints at 2024 rate cut

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after larger-than-expected withdrawals from US crude stockpiles and the Federal Reserve hinting at multiple rate cuts in 2024.

Brent crude futures for February settled at $74.26 a barrel, up $1.02 or 1.39%. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for January rose 86 cents, or 1.25%, to settle at $69.47 a barrel.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said energy companies pulled 4.3 million barrels of crude from reserves during the week ending Dec. 8, far exceeding a Reuters survey of 700,000 barrel withdrawals.

On Tuesday, both Brent and WTI closed at their lowest since June 27, largely on fears that the modest increase in inflation last month will mean the Federal Reserve is not ready to cut rates just yet. .

But the Fed eased those concerns on Wednesday, keeping rates steady and signaling that three cuts are due in 2024. Higher interest rates could slow demand and put pressure on oil prices.

– Spencer Kimball

Dow hits record high after Fed shares forecast rate cut

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points, more than 1%, to surpass the 37,000 mark for the first time, as investors embraced the Federal Reserve’s approach to rate cuts.

At its highest level of the day, the 30-stock Dow hit 37,035.07.

The S&P 500 gained 1.4% and breached the 4700 level, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.45%.

,Darla Mercado

Powell says it’s a good time for workers to ‘find a job and get a solid wage increase’

Central bankers believe the labor market is finally headed to a good place.

“Overall, labor market developments have been very positive. It is a good time for workers to find jobs and receive solid wage increases.” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said this during a press conference on Wednesday.

“You see that job growth is still strong, but it’s coming back to a more sustainable level given population growth and labor force participation,” Powell said. “This era of frantic labor shortages is behind us,” he said. He said wages are still running above 2% inflation over the long term – the Fed’s target inflation level – but are gradually falling.

Payrolls rose faster than expected in November while the unemployment rate fell.

– Piya Singh

Powell says Fed doesn’t need recession to cut rates

Chairman Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is prepared to cut rates even if the US economy does not fall into recession in 2024.

“This may just be a sign that the economy is normalizing and tighter policy is not needed,” he said.

Powell also said the Fed is now seeing progress on inflation in three main areas.

The comments may ease concerns that the anticipated rate cut reflects divided opinions on the economy by Fed members.

“Overall, they appear to be in line with economic realities, which is encouraging as we enter a new chapter of the Fed response function,” Dylan Cramer, chief investment officer at Certuity, said in an email.

– Jesse Pound

Source: www.nbcboston.com